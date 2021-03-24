Director of Community Engagement: Green Tree Community Health Foundation

The Director of Community Engagement position is a full-time, exempt position that is primarily responsible for the grants process as well as holding significant responsibility for the planning and production of communications and fund development activities. This person reports to and works with the Executive Director.

This position requires strong organizational skills and an ability to prioritize as well as multi-task. Community Engagement as it relates to grants requires the ability to work with local non-profit organizations as they move through the application process as well as the volunteers involved in the process. This includes phone calls, email, tracking applications using the online portal, and site visits. Communications and development are part of the role as we seek to support local organizations and leaders. Currently we push notifications out and repost information at the

request of organizations, we share valuable knowledge regarding health equity within the community we serve, and look for ways to educate the broader community about needs that exist.

*The office is located in Northwest Philadelphia.*

Main Areas of Responsibility

Community Engagement:

· This person will be effective at building relationships with community members, leaders, etc in order to partner and affect health equity in our region.

· As a part of Green Tree’s strategic plan, they will implement a community grants process incorporating a trust-based philanthropy model.

· Incorporate grantee feedback into the grants process.

· Tasks include site-visits, managing grants database, and creation of reports for the Board, auditors, etc.

Communications and Development:

· This person will promote narratives that affirm the leadership of existing community leaders and supports community-led efforts.

· They will increase constituents’ awareness of health equity issues in communities we serve (e.g. e-blasts, newsletter creation and distribution, etc).

· Administrative tasks include items such as: donor acknowledgement letters, CRM data entry, and creation/promotion of events

Qualities

· Mission aligned, shares our vision for health equity, and committed to our guiding principles

Flexible & adaptable as we build out our strategic plan

· Enjoys learning

· Self-starter/proactive with considerable judgement, initiative, and independence while working on a small, high-performing team

· Good time management and organizational skills

· Good at building and maintaining relationships

· Able to work comfortably with a diverse population

· Excellent interpersonal, verbal and written communications skills

· Team player who can collaborate with others

· Able to maintain confidentiality

· Excellent ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks

· Able to travel within the catchment area

Professional Qualifications