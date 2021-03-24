Executive Director: East Falls Development Corporation

Organization Summary

The East Falls Development Corporation (EFDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA dedicated to the smart growth of East Falls. Our main work is in the East Falls Riverfront Business District and Conrad Street commercial corridor. We support local businesses and institutions to help with continued positive and community-based economic development in the East Falls community. The EFDC office is located inside a co-working space in 3580 IQL a beautifully renovated church situated on Indian Queen Lane in East Falls.

The Board of Directors relies on the Executive Director (ED) as the only full-time employee . EFDC is financially sound. The ED staffs the numerous volunteer committees, including the following: marketing and outreach, economic development, corridor management, governance and budget/finance. There are occasional ad hoc committee structures for the EFDC, including a Parking Lot Committee, as EFDC manages the parking lot under the Route 1 twin bridges on Ridge Avenue. The full Board meets monthly from September to May and the committees meet on an as-needed basis. The Executive Committee is comprised of the Chair, Vice-Chair, Treasurer and Secretary. The Board is made up of approximately 20 members from a diverse group of community members and institutional representatives.

Job Description – Executive Director

EFDC is seeking an Executive Director who understands the importance of community relationships while also possessing excellent organizational skills, entrepreneurial energy, flexibility, and imagination to further the positive economic development in East Falls.

The position can accommodate flexible scheduling needs and affords opportunities to collaborate with other influential community leaders and public officials on broad-based city initiatives.

The ideal candidate will have excellent organization and communication skills and strong business acumen to attract and retain business to the commercial corridor. The individual may come from small business, commercial corridor work, a non-profit organization, or management in a larger business, but must be self-motivated and capable of functioning effectively in an independent environment.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director manages all day-to-day organization operations, leads and coordinates efforts to plan real estate development, manages the commercial corridors and business relationships, and promotes the East Falls district as a regional destination.

The Duties of the Executive Director include:

· Identify, cultivate and recruit new businesses and investors, and support existing businesses in the East Falls commercial corridors.

· Research, identify, secure, and manage funding; including grants, loans or other incentives from private and city and state agencies for operations support and special projects along the corridor.

· Coordinate activities of EFDC volunteer committees, ensure good communications between and among committees and the Board, and assist committees in implementing their work plans.

· Shape, manage and drive all traditional communications, website, social media, and print media for the organization.

· Build strong and productive working relationships with public agencies, other non-profits, local developers, property owners and merchants, and other commercial corridors in the City.

· Develop and implement an annual budget and fund-raising plan.

· Manage all day-to-day administration of the EFDC organization.

· Operate, manage and maintain EFDC parking lot and organization office.

· Participate with the Board of Directors in developing a vision, strategic plan and programs to guide and grow the organization when applicable.

· Enhance the Organization’s image by being active and visible in the community, working closely with other professional, civic and private organizations.

· Effective use of social media platforms to increase public awareness of, knowledge about and marketing of EFDC.

Required Skills, Education and Experience:

· Ability to work independently.

· Demonstrated leadership ability.

· Knowledge and direct practical fundraising and grant writing experience.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills; public speaking experience is desirable.

· Proven marketing skills and experience, including social media.

· Knowledge of basic accounting and standard office software packages.

· Budgeting, fiscal accountability

Recommended Skills, Education and Experience:

· Wordpress

· Quickbooks / other accounting software

· Parkmobile / merchant services accounts

Minimum of three to five years of experience in:

· Business, marketing, or real estate.

· Commercial corridors, Business Improvement Districts, Main Street programs or similar neighborhood commercial districts.

· Administration in a management capacity, or non-profit board membership.

· Knowledge of non-profit accounting, record-keeping procedures and state and federal reporting requirements for 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations is preferred.

· Direct experience working with and negotiating with vendors; insurance carriers; and communication with public agencies, especially local municipal agencies within the City of Philadelphia.

· Direct experience with City of Philadelphia business improvement programs and other successful business development strategies, previous experience as a Corridor Manager in a similar urban area is a significant plus.

· Demonstrated experience and aptitude for building and managing a diverse stakeholder community in support of the organization’s mission.

· Bachelor’s degree required; graduate work in a relevant field is preferred.

Salary:

$55,000-$60,000. Dependent on education and experience.