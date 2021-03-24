Student Services Manager: Philadelphia Outward Bound School

Outward Bound is an international educational movement dedicated to the belief that people are capable of far more than they know. Founded in 1992, Philadelphia Outward Bound School (POBS)’ mission is to change lives through challenge and discovery. POBS—serving PA, NJ, and northern DE—is one of 11 regional Outward Bound USA schools.

A robust non-profit educational organization, POBS engages youth and adults in experiential single and multi-day programs that inspire character development, leadership, and community service.

POBS is a partner in The Discovery Center, a public green space in East Fairmount Park operated with the National Audubon Society.

The Student Services Coordinator, a member of the POBS Admissions Department, helps participants, families and organizational partners through course selection, enrollment, and course completion processes.

With the POBS team, they track inquiries, manage the receipt of enrollment materials, screen medical forms and questionnaires, and perform follow up to assess the overall readiness of participants. They support planning for participant travel to and from course and assemble participant information for POBS Course Directors and instructors for use in the field.

Additionally, the Coordinator supports the distribution and collection of post-course evaluation forms, and connects new graduates to the alumni network.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Knowledge of course types, options and requirements.

Respond to prospective participant inquiries (voicemail and email); convert inquiries to enrollment and help reach enrollment goals.

Assist participants with appropriate course selection and/or guide participants to available course openings.

Schedule and conduct interviews for open enrollment participants in a timely manner, so participants can proceed with travel arrangements.

Support the medical screening process including Level I screening with physician, therapist, and family follow up.

Monitor course enrollment; compile and assemble applicant information.

Work with the Program Department to address under-enrolled programs in a timely manner.

Update Salesforce records; maintain accurate and timely information acquired through inquiries and screening calls.

Assemble and summarize accurate and complete information on each student for Course Directors and instructional staff prior to course planning.

Send alumni enrollment information, notices and opportunities to recent course graduates.

Send required paperwork to participating school group contacts.

SECONDARY DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate with Alumni and Scholarship Manager and Community Engagement Manager to ensure appropriate enrollment for merit scholarship recipients.

Respond to specialty admissions course inquiries (i.e. Veterans, Grieving Teens).

Assist in setting course briefings for schools and community organizations going on expedition; attend as needed.

Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, & ABILITIES

Eagerness to learn Outward Bound educational philosophy, curriculum and course goals and outcomes, particularly courses and activities associated with backpacking and canoeing expeditions.

Strong interpersonal and customer service skills; ability to interact with and engage staff, participants and family/guardians with compassion and integrity.

Ability to build effective relationships with POBS staff, organizational partners, and Outward Bound networks.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to problem-solve, prioritize, and multi-task.

Strong organizational skills; attention to detail, and follow through.

Experience using Salesforce database, Microsoft Office, including Word and Excel, and Google Suite.

Must work well in a team environment and excel under pressure.

EDUCATION & WORK EXPERIENCE