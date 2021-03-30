Chief Advancement Officer: YWCA Tri-County Area

Job Summary: The Chief Advancement Officer (CAO) will join YW3CA during an exciting time of growth and expansion. The CAO must have a deep personal commitment to, and understanding of, equity, inclusion, and racial justice, and use that as a frame for the work of integrating ongoing organization-wide change processes and innovative fundraising tools into our work, achieving the fundraising and membership goals of the organization, and ensuring careful stewardship of our donor relationships. The CAO must also have a track record of working across differences, silos, and programs, exercising their power and privilege carefully.

Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, the incoming CAO will lead a small team that supports all aspects of grantmaking including government, foundation and corporate as well as major donor, individual giving, and event-driven fundraising programs; as well as all external communications, marketing, media relations, and outreach. To lead this function, we are looking for a CAO who is an exceptional manager, leader, relationship builder, and communicator.

Key Responsibilities: The Chief Advancement Officer’s essential duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Fundraising and Departmental Leadership: Plan and direct a comprehensive, complex fundraising operation that includes maintaining and growing annual revenues of $5M+ , recognizing and taking advantage of new opportunities, while maximizing existing sources of funds. Own, manage, and grow a select portfolio of principal gift donors and prospects, including some of the highest profile institutional donor relationships. Collaborate with YWCA USA to oversee the Department’s development and implementation of 501(c)3 fundraising and charitable grant agreements with YWCA USA and YW3CA Set and drive a clear vision for the Advancement department that drives forward organization-wide strategies, goals, and change processes and unites the best development competencies. Lead the building, implementation, and adoption of systems and practices that support intra- and inter-departmental collaboration, integration, communication, and relationship building. o Instill a culture of philanthropy throughout YW3CA, ensuring all individuals understand their role in the organization’s philanthropic success. o Leverage forecasting and data to inform goals and priorities.

Executive Leadership: In collaboration with the Board and the leaders of other departments, participate in strategy setting, and execute the organization’s strategic goals and priorities. Act as conduit of key insights from stakeholders to Board and senior leadership to inform organizational imperatives and priorities. Support the development and implementation of org-wide practices for cross collaboration and communication. Promote a culture of trust, support, resource sharing, and transparency across functions and programs.

Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Leadership: Actively cultivate a culture of collaboration, openness, trust, equity, inclusion, and support within the Advancement department, and in its work with other departments. Lead department’s ongoing transformation of a broadly inclusive and equity-based culture. Facilitate practices and implement policies that reflect and support the CEO’s cultural vision of equity, respect, kindness, and inclusivity for the organization.



The ideal candidate will have the following professional skills, qualities, and competencies:

Mission & Values Alignment: A passion for YWCA’s commitment to the elimination of racism, the empowerment of women and the promotion of peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Understanding of and commitment to progressive politics, social justice, and YW3CA’s mission.

Expertise & Leadership in an Advancement/Development Function: Exemplary track record directing a large, comprehensive, complex advancement function, including demonstrated results across functions, silos, and geographies. Expertise in the full scope of fundraising activities at all levels of donation. Deep understanding of anti-racist and anti-oppressive practices in fundraising.

Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Leadership: Holds an analysis of power, racial, sexual, economic, and gender inequity and their intersections. Has the experience to operationalize equity within the advancement department, and set an equity and justice rooted strategy for advancement for the organization. Understands the white supremacist nature of capitalism and philanthropy, and how to shift away from those existing systems to do more expansive work.

Executive & Team Leadership: Substantial management experience and demonstrated ability to establish, lead, and drive objectives – particularly in a highly dynamic and evolving environment. Proven track record of meeting or exceeding budgeted goals by managing staff and volunteer performance. Proven ability to translate strategic thinking about complex challenges and organizational gaps into executable plans to deliver on strategic imperatives and solve problems large and small, and measure progress towards goals. Demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of how race and gender dynamics impact supervisory relationships, organizational culture, partnerships, campaigns and coalition work, and can demonstrate a history of successfully intervening in problematic dynamics and deepening a racial justice approach within an organization, team, or campaign.

Communication & Relationship Building: An emotionally intelligent, values- and results-driven leader who can inspire staff and collaborate across departments and at all levels of the organization and provide feedback and coaching to support the achievement of complex goals. Adeptly drives transparent, timely internal communications. Highly skilled communicator, both individually and in large audience or public communications.

System & Process Building: Has built systems and processes to facilitate and strengthen intra- and inter-departmental collaboration and communication. Has improved data hygiene and built highly effective operational and data systems for fundraising to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of a fundraising function.

Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree (required) and Master’s degree (a plus)

5-10 years of supervisory experience or an equivalent combination of education and experiences sufficient to successfully perform the essential responsibilities of the job as listed.

Salary & Benefits**:

Paid Business Closures

Health and life insurance benefits

Dental insurance benefits

Flexible Spending Account

Short-term and long-term disability insurance plans

401K Retirement plan

Generous Paid Time off plan **Restrictions may apply based on position hours

How to Apply: Send Cover Letter and Resume to: Hr.mission@ywcatricountyarea.org

Equal Opportunity Employer YWCA Tri-County Area is an equal opportunity employer and it is our policy that employees and applicants will not be subjected to unlawful discrimination or harassment based on race, col-or, religion, sex, age, national origin, veteran’s status, marital status, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, or any other basis prohibited by applicable state, federal or local laws. Accordingly, YWCA Tri-County Area will hire, train, and promote individuals in accordance with this Equal Employment Opportunity Policy; make decisions according to the principle of equal opportunity by imposing only bona fide occupational qualification requirements for employment opportunities; and administer all personnel practices and programs (including, but not limited to, compensation, benefits, transfers and training) in accordance with this Equal Employment Opportunity Policy.