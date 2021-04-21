Manager, Corporate and Foundation Relations: Eluna

Position Summary:

The Managerof Corporate and Foundation Relations is a results–oriented team member focused on securing new funding from dedicated, impactful corporations and foundations while also sustaining and expanding support from current funders to achieve Eluna’s revenue and mission goals.

The Manager will be responsible for the overall corporate and foundation support strategy including all grant writing, proactively identifying, cultivating, and soliciting support from leading foundations and corporations. This includes but is not limited to corporate and foundation grants, special event sponsorship, employee giving, and employee engagement programs and activities.

Duties and Responsibilities:

•Establish and maintain institutional relationships, managing and submitting letters of inquiry and writing all grant proposals and progress reports.

•Manage relationships for a portfolio of existing foundation and corporate funders.

•Serve as project manager,working in close partnership with the program and finance teams to execute successful proposals.

•Be responsible for meeting or exceeding the annual budget for corporate and foundation giving

•Represent the full Eluna portfolio of programs, events, workplace giving and employee engagement opportunities.

•Complete grant renewals and reports within required guidelines and deadlines and with proper documentation and follow up.

•Conduct research on corporate, foundation and organization donors and prospects utilizing online and web–based directories and websites. Update database on deadlines and guidelines.

•Foster external and internal relationships through high–touch interactions. These include volunteer meetings, external donor meetings and development and program team meetings.

•Generate corporate, foundation and organization reports from database in order to track progress toward goals.

Qualifications and Skills:

•A Bachelor’s degree preferred but not required

•Work experience with progressive responsibility considered in lieu of post high school education

•Three to five years of increasingly responsible fundraising experience with demonstrated success in development writing and submission of proposals to foundations and corporations

•Strong interpersonal skills

•Excellent organization skills and attention to detail

•Strong written communication skills

•Proficiency with data management, especially as it pertains to grants or sales (Salesforce or other complex database experience is a plus), data reporting and budget review and analysis

•Proven capability to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines

•Confidentiality, honesty and discretion required

•Commitment to Eluna’s mission

Salary and Benefits: Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience, salary range from $55,000 –$60,000. We offer a comprehensive benefits package with medical, dental, vision, short and long–term disability, a 401(k) plan, flexible spending plan, commuter transit benefits and generous paid time off.



How to Apply: Email resume and cover letter with (1) approximate available start date and (2) explanation of how you meet the required criteria to Jean Heflin Kane, at jeankane@elunanetwork.org.Submissions missing either of these required items will not be considered. Thank you.

About Eluna: Eluna is a public, 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to support children and families impacted by grief or addiction. Eluna supports thousands of children and families each year through its free signature services and programs. Camp Erin® is the largest national bereavement program for children and teens grieving the death of someone significant in their lives. Camp Mariposa® is a national addiction prevention and mentoring program for youth impacted by a family member’s substance use disorder, and the Eluna Resource Center extends the continuum of care by providing a curated set of online resources with personalized phone and email support for families experiencing grief, addiction and other related issues.

Eluna is an equal opportunity employer. Eluna has undertaken proactive steps to learn how to become a more diverse and inclusive organization and we are committed to a work environment that supports, inspires, and respects all individuals and in which personnel processes are merit–based and applied without discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, color, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, religion, creed, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression,genetic information, marital status, domestic or sexual violence victim status, honorably discharged veteran or military status, or any other protected characteristic as established by applicable state or federal law.