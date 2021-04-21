Program Manager: Compass Working Capital

Anti poverty programs in the United States provide critical, but insufficient, support to families with low incomes. Income-based programs provide families with only enough resources to meet day-to-day expenses. If we are to end poverty and narrow gender and racial wealth gaps in our communities, we must do more than provide money to live by. Instead, we must support families to grow the financial assets and capabilities needed to achieve the goals and dreams they live for.

As a Program Manager at Compass Working Capital, you’ll share our passion for excellence in every aspect of our work. You’ll collaborate across housing partners, leadership teams, and our team of Financial Coaches to ensure clients experience the best service possible. You’ll serve as a solutions-oriented innovator and implementer in supporting greater access to our financial coaching and savings programs across the communities we serve.

Beyond identifying areas for improvement as we constantly strive to do better, you’ll work to ensure our programs are achieving impact in the community. Within the last decade alone, Compass clients have built over $7 million in assets across our programs in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

ABOUT THE POSITION

We are thrilled to hire for a new cohort of Program Managers at Compass! As Program Manager, you will lead, oversee, and deliver on the success of our key programs in service of our clients. Program Managers oversee a portfolio of program partnerships in the federal Family Self Sufficiency (FSS) Program, which includes the Cambridge Housing Authority, the Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), the Caleb Group, and Winn Residential. FSS is a five year program through which clients work closely with their coaches to grow their financial assets and achieve personal and professional dreams. Your core work is to provide oversight and be accountable for partnership outcomes and performance in our programs.

You’ll be a wonderful addition to our team if you have a passion for team-based management and leadership, service, and are energized by implementing high-impact solutions. You are energized by managing programs and complex projects and have successfully done this in prior roles. You have a keen ability to forge strong relationships across partners, colleagues, and clients while executing on strategic goals in your work. You are excited about the opportunity to test and refine processes to ensure the highest success for clients, including testing digital outreach and account access solutions to marketing and launching new Compass programs.

Through this role, you will receive training and support from the Compass team, including a close partnership with other managers, the Director of Programs, and Compass’ Chief Program Officer. This role reports to the Director of Programs.

WHAT YOU’LL GET TO DO

Your work as a Program Manager will focus on the following key objectives:

Management of Compass’ Programs

Ensure Compass programs are meeting enrollment and graduation targets

Create and maintain a smooth client experience from orientation to graduation

Ensure Compass is in compliance with all FSS Program policy and procedures

Oversee all reporting requirements and deliverables, including weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports, due to partners regarding enrollment, client outcomes, account balances, and other key metrics

Meet regularly with the Director of Programs and other leadership team members to provide program updates, elevate and solve problems or risks to the program, and strategize on program goals

Identify opportunities to innovate and iterate to continuously improve on processes, procedures, and policies

Lead training and professional development across financial coaching teams to ensure colleagues understand program policies and procedures

Work collaboratively with colleagues to troubleshoot and resolve client program challenges as they arise

External Relationship Management

Cultivate relationships with housing and/or community partners

Meet regularly with partner organizations to ensure goals are set and measured regularly

Establish trust, maintain open lines of communication, and manage processes for accessing client data and information

Proactively address issues collaboratively with program partners

WHO WE’RE LOOKING FOR

It takes a special person to serve as a member of the team at Compass Working Capital. You’ll be tackling one of our nation’s greatest challenges by partnering with members of the community to reach across the opportunity gap that often perpetuates cycles of generational poverty — particularly for women of color.

We seek candidates with previous experience in and a passion for managing programs or complex projects. We’ll be most excited about your candidacy if you can demonstrate proven success in delivering results across various stakeholders in a disciplined but innovative way.

WHAT YOU’VE ALREADY DONE

Please consider the following qualifications, skills, and experiences that we have found lead to success as a Program Manager. We do not expect candidates to meet all of the criteria listed below. Reviewing the qualifications can help you to better understand the expectations of this role.

Commitment to the mission and values of the organization

Experience leading or implementing a program or complex project

Passion for ensuring all the “trains” are running on time

Ability to build strong and trusting relationships with both partners and colleagues

Dedication to working across teams and perspectives towards shared goals and outcomes

Comfort and experience working with computers, software applications and databases such as Salesforce.

Ability to solicit, receive and grow from both positive and adjusting feedback

Commitment to teamwork and collaboration with colleagues from diverse backgrounds

Outstanding communication skills and ability to advocate for your point of view and to influence others

Excellent time management skills and ability to prioritize competing priorities in ways that advance high quality outcomes

This position is currently remote, though we are hoping employees can safely return to the office in summer 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic. Program Managers will eventually be expected to be in proximity to our Compass team in our Boston or Philadelphia-based office. The salary range for this role is $60,000-$65,000 and is commensurate with experience.

WHAT WE OFFER

We’ll promote your professional growth and development by providing access to:

A competitive salary and benefits package.

Additional employee benefits include: Healthcare: medical, dental, vision Retirement plan 401(k) & match Life insurance & disability Insurance Paid time off Paid parental leave Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account Professional development & certification Pre-tax commuter benefits Employee Assistance Program (EAP)



SUBMITTING YOUR APPLICATION

Interested candidates are encouraged to promptly submit their application through our online portal. Applicants are asked to upload a resume and a cover letter.

All applicants will receive a response to their application within two weeks of submission. We aim to have our new Program Managers begin working with us in early summer 2021. Please email search@positivelypartners.org with questions or for support submitting your application.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY STATEMENT

Compass Working Capital is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We consider applications for all positions, without regard to age, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, creed, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, veteran status, military status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

Compass Working Capital is committed to ensuring individuals with disabilities receive the accommodations required for them to interview for a position on our team. Should you require accommodations, please contact search@positivelypartners.org.