Community Outreach Manager: Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation

REPORTS TO: Director, Evaluation & Program Support

FLSA STATUS: Full-Time; Salaried; Exempt

GENERAL SUMMARY:

Snider Hockey is a nationally acclaimed non-profit that uses the sport of hockey to educate and empower under-resourced youth of Philadelphia to prosper in the game of life. Evidence-based outcomes are young citizens who:

Achieve academic success as they matriculate from Crayons through College;

Consistently make healthy and thoughtful life choices;

Serve as positive role models to the next generation of Snider Hockey student-athletes;

Realize gainful and rewarding employment; and

Give back to their community.

The Community Outreach Manager (COM) will help Snider Hockey achieve its mission by working with people and organizations in the communities we serve to energize targeted student recruitment initiatives, establish productive new stakeholder relationships, and sustain or further develop existing partnerships with an eye towards growing the Snider Hockey student population. The COM will be a steward for the organization who builds trust and maintains Snider Hockey’s image and reputation.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Developing and implementing community outreach strategies that attract students from high-need populations to Snider Hockey programs.

Identifying and building partnerships that will assist in the growth of Snider Hockey’s student population. Examples include but are not limited to partnerships with schools, community groups, faith-based organizations, and non-profit organizations.

Working closely with our program delivery team to design and implement welcoming and efficient recruitment and registration practices.

Ensuring that relevant data is accurately collected and analyzed to measure progress towards objectives.

Organizing numerous community outreach events to welcome new students and families to Snider Hockey programs.

Collaborating with the Content & Engagement team to create marketing materials that aid recruitment and relationship-building.

Travel within the Greater Philadelphia area is required. Flexible work schedule and ability to occasionally work nights and weekends is required.

Perform all other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 1-3 years of experience interacting with leaders in organizations, structured groups, and the public, in roles that may include community relations, marketing, communications, and advocacy.

Strong communication skills with an emphasis on interpersonal communication.

Ability to work collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders.

Knowledge of strategic marketing tactics and significant experience executing successful marketing plans.

Advanced computer literacy and an ability to interpret and learn from data.

Excellent time management skills with ability to multi-task and prioritize work.

It is especially important that candidates are comfortable working in fast-paced and high profile environments.

Bilingual candidates are preferred, but not required, to assist with outreach to Spanish-speaking communities.

Successful applicants must be able to pass the PA Child Abuse Clearance, PA State Police Criminal Background Check, and FBI Fingerprint Criminal Background Check.

Experience with educational or sports based youth development programs and general knowledge of ice hockey is helpful, but not required.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS:

The intellectual, social, and physical demands and work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be navigated by the Community Outreach Manager to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

INTELLECTUAL AND SOCIAL DEMANDS:

While performing the essential functions of this job, the employee is continuously asked to multi-task under time limits. The position requires constant attention to precise details and specified standards including: following simple to complex (more than three steps) instructions, and concentration which frequently extends beyond 30 minutes at a time.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

While performing the essential functions of the job, the employee will regularly operate a computer and other office devices such telephones, copy machines, fax machines, etc. Employee will occasionally move about inside office space to access storage areas, cabinets, and office machinery. Local driving in support of work-related projects is necessary. Position will require occasional pushing, pulling, lifting and/or moving.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The essential responsibilities of this position are primarily performed indoors, mainly in an office setting but including regular visits to ice hockey rinks, schools, community centers, and special event sites (indoor/outdoor in the weather conditions prevalent at the time). The noise level in these work environments can range from moderate to loud during events/programs, and is minimal during non-event/program times.

SCHEDULE:

Most work is completed during standard weekday hours. Occasional night and/or weekend duties in the Greater Philadelphia area are required.

