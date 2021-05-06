Manager of Data and Learning: Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

Manager of Data and Learning

Read by 4th is a citywide effort of an ever-growing network of partners working to dramatically increase the number of children reading on grade-level by the time they begin 4th grade. Led by the Free Library of Philadelphia, the coalition of 130+ organizations works to support early learning experiences that build school-readiness and promote quality reading instruction, increase access to summer and out-of-school-time learning, and boost daily on-time attendance through asset based family engagement, neighborhood led community mobilization, and equitable policy and system change.

To advance the goals of the campaign, the Read by 4th backbone staff works to convene and support partnerships, track and report on progress, build the capacity of our partner network and the local early literacy ecosystem and support story-telling and advocacy to shift policies and systems. The Manager of Data and Learning is the staff person responsible for the Campaign’s data tracking and progress reporting as well as creating and supporting a learning agenda for the network of partner organizations.

Responsibilities include:

Facilitating and Convening: Developing cross sector data stories by convening data experts from across the city, currently organized under our Data Working Group Facilitating partner learning around data, research, and the tools of the trade by facilitating a calendar of formal and informal learning opportunities for the Read by 4 th partner network including bi-monthly lunch and learns and an annual review of data Supporting our monthly working groups with as needed data and evaluation products, especially focused around their annual work plans Participating in education/data communities of practice where we give and receive data and evaluation support to the Philadelphia education sector



Data collection, tracking, and evaluation Ensuring the regular and timely collection of data for key campaign benchmarks, including, but not limited to community listening activities, the quarterly partner survey, and the partner experience survey. Synthesizing data analysis into clear, relevant, and visually appealing materials : including maps, reports, and dashboards Updating the campaign’s data dashboard with timely data ; ensuring campaign processes, and impacts are measured and reported with attention to equity. Managing vendor relationships with vendors who provide data, evaluation and research support to Read by 4th.



Reporting and storytelling Maintaining a monthly newsletter column with key updates, opportunities, and resources Updating and maintain progress and impact collateral and webpages Provide specific data (qualitative and quantitative) for grant reports and funder updates.

Assuming other responsibilities as necessary as part of a small staff team (e.g. support new partner orientations, submit data to national pacesetter competitions and, co-author papers with university partners)

Desired Qualifications:

The right fit is an imperative for a lean operation such as Read by 4th. Below is a list of qualities that we are looking for in the person who takes on this critical role of Data and Learning Manager. If these ring true for you, then we hope you’ll apply for this position.

You have a Bachelor’s degree. Coursework in relevant fields is a plus.

You have two-three years of relevant work experience handling data and evaluation assignments, can draft a logic model, theory of change, and evaluation plan if given a program description.

You have some experience guiding others in using data to inform their work and their decision making.

You are comfortable coordinating and managing multiple projects, building synergy between them, setting priorities, meeting deadlines, and responding quickly to requests for information and assistance.

You are problem-solving and solution oriented.

You value the success and capacity of those around you. You can demonstrate the ability to reach out to people outside your circle, build relationships, and collaborate.

You are flexible, creative, and have the ability to work autonomously or collaboratively as the situation demands.

You seek out opportunities to learn and grow, and are comfortable asking for exactly what you need.

You have advanced proficiency with Excel (Advanced proficiency includes knowing how to transform and clean a table with power query).

Ideal candidates may also know either ArcGIS, Python, R, Matlab, SQL, SPSS, SAS, or another technical software or software language, although candidates without are still encouraged to apply.

Equity is a priority for you. You can demonstrate how you’ve taken an equity lens to data and evaluation work. You can also demonstrate how you’ve built cultural competence into your work.

You are familiar with Philadelphia, its neighborhoods and communities and/or the early literacy issue space.

Specific salary offer will be commensurate with the experience of the successful candidate.

More information about the campaign is available online: www.readby4th.org.

To Apply: Please e-mail cover letter, resume and information as to where you saw this posting with “Manager of Data and Learning” in the subject to: BogoniJ@freelibrary.org

The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. Minorities and LGBTQ individuals are encouraged to apply.