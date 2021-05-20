Director of Development: Compass Working Capital

Boston, MA/Philadelphia, PA | Full-Time Salaried

A wealth gap exists in our country that disproportionately impacts women and communities of color. Across the United States, financial assets remain a primary predictor of achievement, income, well-being, college access,and business ownership. Our team is working to end this.

As the Director of Development (DOD) at Compass Working Capital (“Compass”), you will help lead the direction and implementation of fundraising strategies and operations across individuals, corporations, and foundations. In partnership with the Chief Development & Communications Officer (CDCO) and other members of the Executive Team, you will contribute to expanding the organization’s revenue in line with Compass’ strategic plan to significantly increase its national scope and impact,in pursuit of its long-term goal to end asset poverty for 220,000 families with low incomes by 2030. This role will serve as an internal performance lead and external representative of Compass, engaging a broad spectrum of funders, partners, and supporters as the organization continues to grow and diversify its revenue streams.

For context, the Compass team, led by the CEO and the Chief Development & Communications Officer, is raising $4.75 million in philanthropy from foundations and corporations, and $725,000 from individuals this fiscal year. These targets will continue to rise in the coming years as the organization expands its work. As Director of Development,you will play a leading role in growing the financial support for Compass in key fundraising and development areas and execute on reaching Compass’ ambitious goals as you orchestrate major fundraising appeals, plan and launch cultivation events for current and prospective donors, and manage and grow relationships with corporations, foundations,and individuals.



The Director of Development will supervise a Development& Communications Associate. This role reports to the CDCO.

WHAT YOU’LL GET TO DO:

The Director of Development will be responsible for leading the implementation and operations of Compass’ fundraising strategy. The key responsibilities of this position include:

Individual Donor Management and Support to Leadership

Lead planning and execution of two major fundraising appeals each year

Manage a portfolio of individual donors and prospects

Qualify donors and assign to DOD, CDCO, or CEO portfolio based on overall fundraising strategy

Plan and execute regular cultivation and stewardship events for prospective and current donors, including one large annual event (Breakfast Benefit)

Actively partner with the CEO and CDCO to coordinate and support top individual donor meetings as needed

Lead and support one or more local Advisory Boards

Steward Relationships with Institutional/Corporate Partners:

Manage relationships with local foundations and corporations, and some national foundations and corporations

Support CDCO to cultivate and steward top national foundation and corporate relationships and secure philanthropic support for programmatic expansion to new geographies

Write high-quality proposals and reports, in collaboration with the Development & Communications Associate, and ensure timely submission

Management of Team and Development Operations:

Develop, improve, and help maintain development management systems, as needed, including team’s use of Salesforce

Facilitate Development team meetings to support team learning and coordination of workflows to accomplish the team’s projects, activities, and goals throughout the year

Oversee timely processing and acknowledgement of all contributions by Development & Communications Associate, including review and approval of all drafted acknowledgement letters

Oversee online donation platform and gift processing systems

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

Compass seeks solutions-focused and collaborative leaders who have demonstrated alignment with Compass’ mission, either through lived,work, or volunteer experience in communities of people with low incomes. The ideal candidate will be a hands-on development leader seeking an opportunity to help build the development function in a growing, entrepreneurial nonprofit that values equity, innovation, and impact.

We seek candidates with previous experience in and a passion for development and undraising. We’ll be most excited about your candidacy if you can demonstrate prior success delivering results in a collaborative, mission-driven environment. We do not expect candidates to meet all of the criteria listed below.Reviewing the qualifications can help you to better understand the expectations of this role.

If you believe you have “what it takes,” please submit an application. We will be excited to hear from you and each application will be carefully reviewed and acknowledged by a member of our team. Below you will find key experiences and mindsets we seek:

Commitment to Compass’ mission and values and a passion for impacting the lives of others

Development experience in nonprofit fundraising field; experience with soliciting and closing major gifts is a priority; institutional giving, grants management, and event management (including virtual events) experience preferred

Intellectual depth, maturity, and the ability to collaborate effectively and authentically with colleagues, senior leaders, and xternal partners

Excellent writing skills with an ability to reflect the Compass brand in written communications, combining data and storytelling to effectively communicate through emails, proposals, reports, and so on

Strong administrative, information management, and organizational skills, with an emphasis on time management and the ability to plan, organize, and implement numerous projects simultaneously

Systems- and process- oriented: ability to create, follow, and improve upon department systems and processes that enable team to operate at the highest level

Experience using data to monitor progress toward team goals, identify problems, and make decisions

Capacity to build upon and think beyond standard industry practices to reach development goals in an equity-focused, entrepreneurial, and fast-growing organization

Self-motivated and demonstrates initiative, patience, and resourcefulness when responding and adapting to opportunities that come with change

Interest in and commitment to serving as an effective manager; prior management experience preferred.

Experience handling confidential and sensitive information

Previous CRM experience desired; Salesforce preferred

This position is currently remote, though we are expecting all employees to return to varying degrees of hybrid work as soon as we can safely return to the workplace following the COVID-19 pandemic. We seek candidates based in either Boston, MA or Philadelphia,PA, with the expectation of travel to the Boston office on occasion.

WHAT WE OFFER:

The salary range for this role is $85,000-$100,000. We’ll promote your professional growth and development by providing access to a competitive salary and benefits package and additional employee benefits that include but are not limited to:

Healthcare: medical, dental, vision

Retirement plan 401(k) & match

Life insurance & disability insurance

Paid time off

Paid parental leave

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account

Professional development & certification

Pre-tax commuter benefits

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

SUBMITTING YOUR APPLICATION:

Interested candidates are encouraged to promptly submit their application and cover letter through our online portal. All applicants will receive a response to their application within two weeks of submission. Please emailjyun@positivelypartners.org with questions or for support submitting your application.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY STATEMENT:

Compass Working Capital is an Equal Opportunity Employer and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any kind. We’re committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to providing employees with a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. All employment decisions are based on business needs,job requirements and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, religion or belief, family or parental status, sexual orientation,gender identity or expression, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. We encourage applicants of all ages. Compass Working Capital is compliant with the American with Disabilities Act and we arec ommitted to ensuring individuals with disabilities receive the accommodations required for them to interview and/or work as a member of our team. Should you require accommodations, please contact: jyun@positivelypartners.org

