Guest Experience Manager: The Franklin Institute

The Franklin Institute, the most visited museum in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, strives to be the world leader in promoting science and technology education and literacy through inspiring and engaging experiences that cultivate curiosity, critical thinking, and an understanding of the crucial role science plays in our lives.

At The Franklin Institute, we provide an environment that is as nurturing as it is dynamic. Our team-oriented approach allows for ample learning and career growth opportunities. We think you will find the Institute offers the ideal atmosphere in which to best use your skills and talents. We are eager for your input, ideas, and inspiration.

Position Description:

The Guest Experience Manager will supervise and execute all aspects of the museum floor operations with a primary focus on the ticketing and guest services functions. This customer-focused position must ensure that all of the areas perform successfully, meeting the operational, professional, and customer standards of the museum to deliver a world-class visitor experience. The Guest Experience Manager will also be responsible for:

Supervise all departmental staff members and assist with any job function when needed

Successfully oversee the daily operating plan, including management of first aid and lost and found

Create a fun, positive, inclusive team environment for all staff members

Monitor departmental standards with a focus on delivering a World Class Visitor Experience

Manage and evaluate staff performance

Responsible for staffing; including recruiting, interviewing, hiring, and training

Assist with customer service training and reward and recognition programs for all front line staff

Assign and adjust staff members on the daily schedule to cover the museum based upon the days business pressures

Establish a significant presence on the floor to ensure all areas are operating successfully and that the staff members are having fun

Ensure the security of all revenue collected through the ticketing area by observing established theft deterrence measures

Execute the daily box office cash out including verifying all vouchers and coupons

Responsible for safe reconciliation and ordering operating funds as needed

Position Requirements

A Bachelor’s degree is preferred or a minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience managing staff in a sales and customer service setting are required.

Proven success operating within a high volume ticketed venue or visitor facing organization

Experience coaching, motivating, and monitoring staff members in a fun, energetic environment

Benefits Information:

The Franklin Institute offers a comprehensive benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401K, life insurance and disability coverage. We also offer generous Paid Time Off, paid holidays, and numerous wellness program benefits.

The Franklin Institute is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, religion, national or ethnic origin, disability or protected veteran status.