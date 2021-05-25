Manager of Visual Communications and Digital Media: Center for Art in Wood

Contact: info@CenterForArtinWood.org, attention Fred Kaplan-Mayer, Managing Director

Schedule: Full Time Employee

Salary: Competitive, DOE; medical and dental coverage; option to enroll in retirement plan

Start date: June/July 2021

Description

The Center for Art in Wood interprets, nurtures, and champions creative engagement and expansion of art, craft, and design in wood to enhance the public’s understanding and appreciation of it. A dynamic, unique, and fast-paced organization, the Center seeks a creative, collaborative, and experienced Manager of Visual Communications and Digital Media. Working as part of an energetic and collaborative staff, the Manager will interpret the Center’s mission, visual identity, and commitment to innovative programs into fresh and engaging visual outreach.

Organizational Background

Since its inception in 1986, The Center for Art in Wood, formerly the Wood Turning Center, has been widely recognized by artists, collectors, scholars and the public as one of the most valuable resources for the education, preservation and promotion of the field of art made from wood. The Center currently houses over 1,200 permanent collection objects, 25,000 artist files, and annually mounts four to five exhibitions of new work and museum collection objects. It stages the annual Windgate international residency program and holds educational events on-site and in its programs microsite.

The Center’s focus is aimed at widening the discourse and audience for art, craft, and design in wood and at creating a space for the public to learn, enjoy, and be inspired.

The Manager of Visual Communications and Digital Media will be a visual identity and graphic designer, content creator, web designer and master, and support staff member who will perform various tasks in line with the Programs, Development, and Operations needs of the Center.

Job Duties & Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities for the Manager of Visual Communications and Digital Media include, but are not limited to:

GRAPHIC DESIGN:

Design all collateral materials, and coordinate production by vendors, as appropriate.

Design all visual identity associated with exhibitions, programs, events, and initiatives, including—but not limited to—signage, collateral, and guide components.

COMMUNICATIONS/MEDIA:

Promote Center programs through online listings, social media outlets, and printed material distribution.

Strategize wayfinding and user-experience design for Center visitation.

Assist with the execution of content development for promotional materials.

Work closely with administrative and store staff to maintain the website, programs microsite, and webstore; execute updates, perform edits, and add content, in a timely manner and as needed.

Provide program support at Center events and programs as needed.

Assist with bi-weekly email blast.

Qualifications

Demonstrated facility with Adobe Creative Suite, image- and video-editing software, HTML, WordPress, Shopify, and other platforms.

Self-starter able to work independently but on-task.

Efficient, organized, collaborative, professional, and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Eager to learn the behind-the-scenes mechanics of working in a museum.

Excellent communication and organization skills, with ability to perform as an enthusiastic ambassador for the Center.

Have an interest in communications and Philadelphia’s arts and culture community.

Demonstrated ability to respond to challenges with creative and compelling solutions.

Reporting

The Manager of Visual Communications and Digital Media works closely and cooperatively with curatorial and communications staff and reports to the Artistic Director.