Associate Director of Planned and Major Gifts: Curtis Institute of Music

The Associate Director of Planned and Major Gifts is responsible for managing Curtis’s planned giving program and soliciting and securing major gifts for the Curtis endowment and Annual Fund. The ideal candidate is experienced in running a planned giving program and well versed in the mechanics of various deferred giving vehicles such as pooled income funds, gift annuities, and charitable remainder trusts. Curtis’s endowment is a key component of the institute’s operational model, and the Associate Director is the Development Team’s primary manager for its oversight, growth, and proliferation. The Associate Director will be responsible for a portfolio of 150-200 planned and major giving prospects.
Essential Functions:
Planned and Endowment Giving:
- Actively manage the marketing of Curtis’s planned giving program—the Founder’s Society—to qualified prospects and expand society membership
- Prepare planned giving proposals and gift agreements to secure current and deferred gifts to the Curtis endowment
- Maintain precise records and valuations of all active estate and deferred gifts • Oversee the stewardship and reporting needs of all endowment gifts and funds, as needed
- Review and maintain all planned and endowment giving media and content including, but not limited to, the Curtis website, e-News, annual reports, and donor brochures
- Continuously assess Curtis’s gift pipeline and develop strategies to secure new commitments
- Serve as the key contact for internal and external stakeholders to manage Curtis’s life income programs
- Conduct training sessions for fundraising staff regarding planned giving techniques and prospect profiles to familiarize colleagues with planned giving opportunities
- Collaborate with front-line fundraisers and other Curtis staff members to develop and implement cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship strategies to secure endowment and planned gifts
- Act as a key advocate for Curtis and publicly articulate its immediate and long-term financial and endowment needs
Major Giving:
- Work collaboratively with other gift officers to secure major gifts to the Curtis Annual Fund
- Serve as a key member of the Development team to achieve the annual fundraising goals
- Work collaboratively with Curtis leadership to develop strategies and secure endowment and campaign-related gifts
- Participate in each step of the donor pipeline including: identification; qualification through research; cultivation; briefing; request for support; and prompt follow up, stewardship, and recognition
- Develop individual donor strategies, along with materials, to solicit new, renew, and upgrade major gifts
- Participate in the departmental portfolio review process and maintain an organized system for donor stewardship by updating constituent records, as appropriate
- Administer gifts of personal property to Curtis, including gift acceptance, gift agreement, acknowledgment, and recognition requirements
Administrative and additional tasks:
- Enter timely actions and reports into Raiser’s Edge to ensure proper notations of donor interactions and planned gift intentions
- Reviews lists of donors during the creation of annual reports, recognition lists, and appeals
- Generates a biannual endowment gift pipeline report to be shared with members of the Curtis leadership team and the board of trustees
- As needed, participates in development committee meetings and other meetings where the Curtis endowment and planned giving programs are being discussed
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
Candidates should be able to demonstrate:
- 5 to 10 years of planned giving and major gift experience
- Advanced understanding of deferred giving vehicles: remainder trusts, pooled income fund, gift annuities
- Familiarity with Raiser’s Edge or similar CRM software
- Strong Microsoft office skills
- Ability to work with donors, committee members, and volunteer leadership with tact and diplomacy
- Strong work effort with a focus on collaboration
- Ability to write effectively, speak persuasively, and present information logically and neatly in various contexts
- Communicate the value of music education
- Ability to travel to meet prospects and donors and a willingness to work evenings and weekends as needed
Candidates should have a strong orientation toward:
- improving upon and keeping front of mind personal and institutional practices to make Curtis ever more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
- maintaining a collaborative mindset in a small but high achieving organization.
- administrative excellence that matches the excellence of the Curtis student body.
Required Core Values:
The ideal candidate must exhibit:
- a positive, “can-do” attitude
- devotion and dedication to Curtis, its students, alumni, and parents
- passion for their work, and contribution to the field and greater good
- commitment and accountability for their work, and an ability to effect change
- desire and willingness to collaborate, think creatively, and make data-driven decisions
- respect, courtesy, and patience for colleagues, other staff, faculty, patrons, core constituents, and volunteers
- an eagerness to make Curtis a more diverse and inclusive institution
Working Conditions/Physical Demands:
- Routine for office environment
- Travel and night/weekend work occasionally required
To Apply:
For best consideration, interested and qualified applicants should electronically submit a cover letter, resume, three professional references, and salary requirements to: human.resources@curtis.edu Position will remain open until filled. Curtis offers a competitive salary, commensurate with experience, and an attractive benefit package. Hire is contingent upon the successful passing of PA Act 153 and criminal (ADP) background screenings. No phone calls, please. EOE. URL: http://www.curtis.edu