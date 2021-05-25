Director of Marketing & Communications: Please Touch Museum

The Director of Marketing & Communications plays a vital role in developing, executing, and evaluating the integrated marketing and communications strategy to advance the Museum’s institutional brand and mission, positioning Please Touch Museum for future growth.

The Director will work to increase Please Touch Museum’s visibility, ensuring institutional messaging and brand integrity across all owned, earned, and paid platforms. The Director will coordinate a broad range of activities that advance the Museum’s mission, strategic plan, brand, reputation, and supports revenue generation. This role contributes significantly to meeting the organizational goals and objectives and is responsible for aligning department goals and initiatives with the strategy, mission, and values of the Museum.

This role will manage external freelance/agency relationships and future MarCom staff.

Essential Functions:

Develops and executes comprehensive integrated marketing and communication strategy and corresponding budgets to support revenue goals while elevating Please Touch Museum’s visibility locally and nationally.

Create and execute content strategy aligned with the strategic plan and ensure brand integrity for internal and external audiences across all Museum owned, earned, and paid platforms.

Serves as the primary writer, authoring copy that clearly articulates institutional messaging across a broad range of touchpoints including website, news stories, social media, advertising, press releases, annual reports, op-eds, ad copy, constituent communications, collateral, museum signage and wayfinding, etc. Develop talking points for Museum spokespersons and employees, and other communique as needed.

Oversee the creation and execution of creative brand assets to support Museum-specific initiatives including traveling exhibits, fundraising campaigns, membership and admission campaigns, community, and special events, etc.

Partners with Director of Member and Visitor Services to develop and deploy a compelling advertising and outreach strategy to meet and exceed revenue goals.

Engages and collaborates with colleagues to understand departmental priorities to create narratives and campaigns that leverage key initiatives in support the Museum’s strategic plan.

Hires, directs, and evaluates freelance/agency partners and MarCom staff with an emphasis on creating inspiring work, championing individual strengths and team collaboration, and developing team capabilities to uplift and support Museum initiatives.

Ensures effective management and trafficking of creative requests utilizing internal and external resources in support of Museum initiatives, ensuring final delivery is on brand, on time, and on budget.

The position’s essential functions listed above describe the general nature and scope of work. Other responsibilities, duties and skills may be required and assigned, as needed.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree – Field of study: Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or related field.

8 years’ experience demonstrating outstanding integrated communication, experience including editorial, marketing, advertising, social media, public relations, and creative expressions.

Excellent written and oral communication skills, including ability to persuasively present marketing and communication strategies; strong critical thinking and interpersonal skills, Familiarity with AP Style preferred.

Must have a solid understanding of marketing and communication principles, must be fluent in current technologies and up to date on best practices in digital communications/social media.

Demonstrated experience and success in developing communication and brand management strategies. Analyze data to make informed decisions and guide/refine strategies.

Understanding of effective integrated communication and content marketing strategies and analytics. Demonstrated experience and success in developing communication and brand management strategies across platforms that drive results.

Ability to manage multiple, complex and time sensitive priorities.

Ability to work as a collaborative team member and lead direct reports/agency/freelancers to produce creative work and meet broad institutional goals.

Adobe Creative Suite, MAC, PC and Microsoft Office Suite. Strong capabilities with social media platforms and Web CMS, working knowledge of SEO/SEM, PPC, Google Analytics and HTML. Video editing skills preferred.

Experience with digital photography/DSLR camera, iPhone video/photography preferred.

Ability to establish work priorities and set/meet deadlines. Ability to handle difficult overlapping problems in a professional and positive manner, while working independently.

Ability to step back, think big, push creativity, and have fun.

Valid Driver’s License required.

Must have PA Criminal History, FBI fingerprints, and PA Child Abuse Clearances. All background check clearances must be complete prior to hire.

Education Level: