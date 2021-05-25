Corporate Partnerships Director: City Year

City Year Philadelphia seeks a Corporate Partnerships Director who will lead efforts to secure financial support from Philadelphia-area corporations and foundations, and manage the Corporate Partnerships team. The Corporate Partnerships Director partners with Site Leadership and the Development team to identify, cultivate, solicit, and steward corporations and foundations. The Corporate Partnerships Director will create and implement a plan to build sustainable and engaged corporate partnerships, including our signature Team Sponsors and Program Sponsors. Specific focus will be on growing our corporate donor base to raise increased resources and ultimately, serve more students in Philadelphia. Additionally, this position manages the Corporate Partnerships Manager, Corporate and Foundations Partnerships Manager, and Civic Engagement Program Manager.
What You’ll Do
Corporate & Foundations Leadership 25%
- Develop and implement a corporate partnerships strategy to increase the funding for City Year Philadelphia and position the organization as a premier education equity leader in the community
- Partner with department leadership to set and monitor annual budget and corporate and foundation fundraising goals
- Strategize, oversee, and manage the Corporate Development Team’s cultivation and stewardship efforts for current and potential partners
- Support all corporate giving efforts, including Team Sponsors, Program Sponsors, event and civic engagement sponsorships, corporate foundation giving, cause marketing, and general corporate support
- Collaborate with the Managing Director of Development to create strategies to identify and secure new corporate supporters, fully leverage existing relationships, and increase multi-year commitments
- Partner with and support the Development Committee of the Board
Management of the Corporate Partnerships Team 25%
- Manage and coach a team of high-functioning staff members, including the Corporate Partnerships Manager, Corporate and Foundations Partnerships Manager, and Civic Engagement Program Manager
- Partner with Regional Grant Writer to deliver grant proposals and reports for corporate and foundation funders
Donor Management 20%
- Manage a portfolio of corporate and foundation donors for whom they will be directly responsible to cultivate, solicit, and steward, with hopes to have these donors increase their giving and engagement
- Promote membership in City Year Philadelphia’s Team Sponsor and Program Sponsor corporate giving programs, encouraging donors to invest $25,000-100,000+ in City Year Philadelphia
- Develop strategies to identify, cultivate, and solicit leadership-level support and multi-year commitments from new corporate donors and foundations
- Engage 3-5 donors per week, on average, through emails, calls and visits to homes, offices, and events in the Philadelphia area
- Document and maintain clear and timely records and call reports to track contacts, donor giving, notes, and assist in the maintenance of an accurate donor database
Prospect Generation 25%
- Develop and lead corporate sales and partnership strategies to meet annual corporate giving targets
- Working closely with the board, Development team, and site leadership, to identify, engage, and cultivate a pipeline of corporate prospects that can make annual and multiyear investments at the $25,000+ level.
- Collaborate with City Year Headquarters and other City Year sites to develop multi-site, regional, and national sponsors
- Leverage existing City Year programs, corporate service days, and events to attract new partners
- Engage individual executives, within our corporate partnerships, in support of strategic goals to cultivate new and existing individual donors and expand our brand presence in the Philadelphia market
Organizational Initiatives & Site Support 5%
- Serve as a member of the City Year senior leadership team (SLT), providing strategic insight into site priorities.
- Engage in structured discussion and training on diversity, belonging, inclusion, and equity (DBIE) aimed at developing stronger cultural competency, both individually and collectively as a site
- Work collaboratively with other site departments, other City Year sites, and City Year headquarters on a frequent basis
- Represent City Year Philadelphia at meetings, conferences, trainings, and workgroups both within and outside of the City Year network
- Support and attend all major site events, including fundraisers, service days, trainings, and other activities and initiatives
- Partner with City Year Philadelphia’s departments and staff to ensure that site-wide goals are met, including, but not limited to, the AmeriCorps member applicant interview process, stakeholder engagement, event and service day participation, and cross-departmental committees
- Attend internal and external engagement and training activities throughout the year
What You’ll Bring
- 5+ years’ experience in sales, fundraising, or other relationship management, with a proven track record of meeting and exceeding goals
- Experience building and implementing sales and cultivation strategies with corporate donors and foundations
- Ability to translate complex model elements and program ideas into compelling and accessible proposals and pitches
- Proven ability to lead and motivate a diverse team to meet fundraising goals
- Excellent written, oral, and organizational skills; high level of attention to detail
- Awareness and experience in engaging in conversation about race and all aspects of identity, as well as experience developing practices grounded in diversity, belonging, inclusion, and equity
- Ability to work the flexible hours demanded of a deadline-driven position
- Ability to adapt and excel in diverse, high energy, entrepreneurial, and rapidly-changing environment
- Attitude essentials: growth mindset, passion for City Year’s mission of education equity, resilience, committed to teamwork
How You’ll Grow
City Year values diverse skill sets and encourages staff members to seek continuous growth. A successful instructional coach will bring and continue to develop themselves in the following competencies:
- Communication: clearly articulates information and ideas orally and in writing; communicates with confidence and credibility; listens carefully and is responsive to feedback; uses brand and storytelling strategically to inspire diverse audiences and coaches others to do the same; communicates effectively even in highly visible or adversarial situations
- Relationship Development: establishes and builds diverse, mutually beneficial, and sustainable partnerships within City Year, throughout partnering organizations, and in the communities we serve; demonstrates openness, approachability, and understanding of other perspectives; maintains and builds relationships by recognizing and responding to the needs of others; strategically directs critical relationships to advance City Year’s mission; enables and supports City Year members and partners in their efforts to build strategic relationships by making connections and removing obstacles
- Resource Catalyst: Leverages personal networks on behalf of City Year; secures re-commitments, and some new resources, within scope of own responsibilities; assists in securing broader commitments; networks and facilitates outreach across stakeholder communities; negotiates new, and grows existing, commitments to advance City Year’s impact and plans; able to attract whatever resources are needed- funding, volunteers, media etc. to execute against strategic initiatives and advance mission and vision; inspires advocacy for City Year
- Team Collaboration and Leadership: successfully leads diverse teams of individuals to achieve results; sets vision and appropriately delegates tasks; holds people accountable – proven ability to engage in cognitive conflict and hold staff accountable towards their performance goals
Salary
$67,000 – $72,000
Benefits
Full time employees will be eligible for all benefits including vacation and sick days and organization holidays. You may participate in all benefit programs that City Year establishes and makes available to eligible employees, under (and subject to all provisions of) the plan documents that govern those programs. Currently, City Year offers medical, dental and vision, life, accidental death and dismemberment and disability coverage, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), other benefits including 401(k) plan(s) pursuant to the terms and conditions of company policy and the 401(k) plan document.
Employment is contingent upon completion of all satisfactory background checks, verification of your eligibility to work in the United States, and any other documentation that may be required. Your employment with City Year is at will and either party may terminate the employment relationship at any time and for any reason, with or without cause or notice.
City Year’s core values include advancing diversity, social justice for all, and inclusive environments where everyone can thrive. We aspire to become an antiracist organization, to support the holistic growth and development of our AmeriCorps members, and to promote educational equity for all students. We work each day, in partnership with schools and communities, to ensure that people of all identities feel welcome, valued, empowered and engaged.
As an equal opportunity employer, City Year is committed to providing employment opportunities to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, marital status, veteran status, pregnancy, parental status, genetic information or characteristics, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.
City Year encourages people from underrepresented backgrounds to apply, particularly Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC); those who are first in their family to attend college; adults without a college degree; LGBTQIA+ community; and people from low-income backgrounds.
Please complete the online application and attach a resume and thoughtful cover letter in the “Resume/CV” field on the “My Experience” page. Internal applicants should apply through cyresource.