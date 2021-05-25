Director of Grants & Mission Advancement: Food Bank of South Jersey

Specific Responsibilities

Leadership, Management and Supervision

 Provide leadership and supervision to the team and manage overall fundraising operations.

 Cultivate an environment conducive to professionalism, excellence and top performance.

 Identify resources needed for efficient workflow and support the professional development needs of staff.

 Foster a collaborative and respectful work environment that upholds FBSJ’s core values.

Fundraising Management

 Create and implement a department plan focused on identification, cultivation, stewardship and retention of donors and funders in the key areas of individual and institutional giving.

 Guide the implementation of a coordinated matrix of advocacy, communication and solicitation strategies involving proposal management, report management, and identifying new sources for funding—all focused on shaping sustainable annual support through giving programs.

 Provide strategic direction and long- and short-range planning for all grants funding areas in the context of growing the annual giving program.

Manage a portfolio of key donors and build relationships with a broad spectrum of funders demonstrating accountability and garnering support for FBSJ’s mission.

 Ensure that the Food Bank of South Jersey is a leader among peers in terms of total dollars, percentage participation, consistency of giving, and gift size. Internal measures include data integrity, ease of access to enhanced reporting and timely donor acknowledgement among others.

 Create a collaborative working environment with internal departments, including but not limited to Accounting, Programs and Services, Health and Wellness, Operations and Marketing/Advocacy, to achieve organizational goals.

 Advise the organization on funding trends and create strategies for navigating the competitive landscape.

 Analyze program delivery models as it relates to requirements from funding sources to develop logic models, convert output data to outcomes measurement, and recommend improvements to maximize significant funding opportunities.

 Foster the growth of best practices in the supporting areas of institutional grant management including government grants and fee-for-service contracts, foundation grants, new institutional giving cultivation, and data management. The Director has a keen appreciation for the urgent need of an active grants calendar.

 Direct and coordinate the efforts of accounting/programs to ensure compliance, adherence to funding restrictions, regulations in accordance with appropriate Office of Management and Budget (OMB) circulars, the timely and thorough use of funds for purposes outlined by the funding source, and communication of proposed variances to use of funds as necessary.

 Write and/or review narrative for all grants with the help of the grants team and contractors as needed.

 Perform other tasks as assigned.

Qualities and Characteristics

 Considerable and proven experience in leading and growing an organization’s annual giving through individual, corporate, government agencies, and foundation sources.

 Exceptionally strong communicator with the ability to articulate the organization’s mission, programs and position to a wide and diverse audience of stakeholders that includes donors, business leaders, and community partners.

 Technically savvy with a sufficient knowledge of current and futuristic trends to ensure the organization keeps pace with cutting edge technology and strategies relative to annual giving.

 Entrepreneurial strategist that consistently seeks and acts on opportunities to increase the organization’s annual giving primarily through government and foundation funding sources.

 Excellent research, writing, organizational, public speaking, and presentation skills.

 Ability to perform effectively in a fast-paced environment, with a high level of creativity and self-direction.

 Proficient in all applicable MS Suite programs

 Very proficient in databases used to manage grant writing process

Leadership Capabilities

 Establishes a plan for vision and strategy

 Manages the department

 Sponsors change and innovations

 Responsible for all activities associated with staffing the department; to include recruitment, interview, selection, on-boarding, training, coaching, development and appraisal of staff

Qualifications

 Five to ten years of relevant work experience

 Five to ten years of leadership and managerial experience

 Extensive experience with all aspects of fundraising, grant writing, submission, tracking, reporting and analyzing

 Bachelor’s Degree in related field. Master’s degree a plus.