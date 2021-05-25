Program Manager (Temporarily Remote): The Philadelphia Youth Network

Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) has an immediate opening for a full-time Program Manager.

This position is responsible for management and implementation of education and/or employment programs at the Philadelphia Youth Network. The position will oversee an individual program or multiple programs at the same time, with a strong focus on implementing virtual youth programs in the first 6 months.

Primary responsibilities include:

· Project management and Program implementation of programs. This includes execution of all programmatic requirements (i.e. requirement, enrollment, placement, upskilling/pd, participant payments) and compliance with all federal, state, local, funder and organizational guidelines

· Contribute to the design and/or modification of evidence-based workforce operational strategies for youth and providers

· Developing and managing relationships with partners necessary for program service delivery

· Enter data into necessary systems and producing accurate and timely reporting of program status throughout its life cycle

· Analyzing program risks

· Develops tools, surveys, guides, marketing materials, trainings, policies, and procedures necessary for program implementation

· Monitors and manages the program budget in accordance with funding regulations and spending against certain programmatic budget line items

· Attends divisional, organization-wide and other team related meetings to ensure information sharing and to assist with other organizational initiatives whenever needed

· Manage, hire, and supervise members of the team (full-time and temporary) and implement the appropriate professional development tools and training to maximize operational effectiveness and to ensure the achievement of employee goals and performance benchmarks

· Perform other duties as assigned

Position requirements:

· A Bachelor’s Degree is required. Master’s Degree in related field (i.e. education, human services, public administration, public policy) is a plus

· 2-3 years of staff management required

· Minimum 2 years of project management skills managing complex, multifaceted projects resulting in measurable successes and program growth

· Experience having worked with a high-performance, collaborative, constructive peer group

· Demonstrated results in managing through complex systems and proven experience negotiating win-win agreements

· Strength in hiring, recruiting, managing, developing, coaching, and retaining individuals and teams, empowering them to elevate their levels of responsibility, span-of-control and performance

· Experience cultivating and managing partnerships with community & advocacy organizations and/or government entities

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills with exceptional attention to details

· Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint as well ability to integrate a wide range of technology and data management into daily work

· Willingness to travel to various locations

· Flexibility to work evenings and weekends as needed

· Successfully passing background checks (PA State Criminal, PA Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse, U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, and F.B.I. fingerprinting)

Philadelphia Youth Network offers a comprehensive employee health & wellness benefits program and a competitive salary range based on past experience, job knowledge, and demonstrated skills and abilities.

Interested candidates should email a cover letter and resume with salary requirements to jobopps@pyninc.org and please indicate Program Manager in the subject line.