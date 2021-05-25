Development Manager: Share Food Program

Share Food Program (“Share”) is the largest-serving hunger relief organization in the Philadelphia region, and one of the largest independent food banks in the nation. Before the Covid-19 crisis began, Share distributed food to 700,000 neighbors in need each month, 36% of whom were children, and 12% of whom were seniors. The need has risen sharply since early 2020—Share now serves more than 1 million each month.

The Development Manager will support Share’s Director of Development in expanding fundraising revenue from foundation, corporate and individual donors, and events. Activities will include managing donor database and cultivation assignments, gift processing, individual donor stewardship and cultivation, grant proposal and report development, and helping to plan and implement fundraising events.

In this role, the successful candidate will be able to:

Support donor stewardship and cultivation: track and document donor touchpoints, complete prospective donor research, and set up donor calls, visits and tours

Manage EveryAction donor database: create customized reports, pull mailing lists, and perform regular data entry & maintenance

Process gifts and create timely acknowledgment letters

Work with Capital Campaign leadership team on setting, assigning and tracking activities

Generate campaign reports and participate in strategy and feedback sessions

Grant development and reporting: help develop funding proposals, progress reports and letters of inquiry to foundation and corporate funders.

Research potential grant opportunities from foundations and corporations

Manage proposal and report calendar and ensure timely submissions

Support planning and implementation of fundraising events

Work with Directors of Development and Communication to support Share’s Fundraising and Development Committee

Work with appropriate program staff to ensure updated content for proposals

The successful candidate will also meet the following qualifications:

Experience in nonprofit fund development

Strong writing skills; grant proposal development experience preferred

Highly organized and detail-oriented

Ability to build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Strategic and long-term planning abilities

Experience with donor databases, and with data manipulation and analysis

Work Location: Hybrid option (remote and in-office)

Share Food Program is an equal employment opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, age, sex, gender or gender expression, marital status, sexual orientation, parental status, age, disability, genetic information, or any other category protected by law. In addition to federal law requirements, Share Food Group complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Pay: $45,000.00 – $50,000.00 per year

Location: Hybrid (in office as well as remote work)