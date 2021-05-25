Director of Marketing and Advocacy: Food Bank of South Jersey

Specific Responsibilities
Leadership, Management and Supervision
Provide leadership and supervision to the team and manage division functions.
Cultivate an environment conducive to professionalism, excellence and top performance.
Identify resources needed for efficient workflow and support the professional development needs of staff.
Foster a collaborative and respectful work environment that upholds FBSJ’s core values.
Marketing and Communications Management
Develop and lead the implementation of an integrated marketing plan incorporating a comprehensive editorial strategy and measurable digital marketing strategy.
Conduct or oversee a brand awareness and environmental scan assessment; design and execute branding strategy.
Devise strategies and tactics for connecting the organization to its target audiences and various
stakeholders, for the result of a higher public profile, larger market share of gifts and prominent recognition as the leading authority about food insecurity in South Jersey.
Oversee content creation, brand reputation, special events, marketing, advertising and messaging assets, and the overall update of online and offline marketing materials.
Conceptualize and deploy innovative strategies that include visual storytelling and other push and pull strategies that increase engagement and awareness.
Develop and manage a marketing budget, RFPs, vendor relationships as applicable.
Manage the marketing and communications deliverables for Feeding America corporate partnerships and cause-related marketing initiatives.
Create a media relations strategy; issue press release and serve as one of the leading spokespersons for the organization and the first point of contact for press comments, etc.
Compile and report on FBSJ’s impact; keep abreast of industry stats and emerging reports on food insecurity; monitor FBSJ’s position on watchdog sites and online reviews.
Advocacy and Government Relations Management
Develop and maintain a communications strategy to lawmakers; develop periodic briefs for the executive team on legislative and regulatory issues that impact FBSJ.
Participate in specific advocacy events and opportunities to further the best interest of FBSJ’s mission and strategic initiatives.
Develop and maintain a legislative and regulatory monitoring system, along with an advocacy network of agencies, board and staff.
Track and report on advocacy activities.
Provide relevant and timely thought-leadership communications leveraging data, stats and trends impacting the food insecurity landscape and outlook in South Jersey.
Perform other tasks as assigned.
Qualities and Characteristics
Considerable and proven experience in leading and growing an organization’s public profile and market penetration through innovative and cost-effective marketing strategies.
Exceptionally strong communicator with the ability to articulate the organization’s brand, program and position to a wide and diverse audience of stakeholders that includes elected officials, donors, business leaders, community partners, media and the general public.
Technically savvy with a sufficient knowledge of current and futuristic trends to ensure the organization keeps pace with cutting edge technology and strategies relative to marketing.
Entrepreneurial strategist that consistently seeks and acts on opportunities to increase the organization’s market position and prominent recognition as the Food Bank FOR South Jersey.
Excellent research, writing, organizational, public speaking, and presentation skills
Ability to perform effectively in a fast-paced environment, with a high level of creativity and self-direction.
Proficient in select MS Suite programs and all social media platforms
Proficient with Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Framemaker, DreamWeaver, HTML, HTML 5 and CSS
Leadership Capabilities
Establishes a plan for vision and strategy
Manages the department
Sponsors change and innovations
Responsible for all activities associated with staffing the department; to include recruitment, interview, selection, on-boarding, training, coaching, development and appraisal of staff
Qualifications
Five to ten years relevant experience
Five to ten years of leadership and managerial experience
Bachelor’s Degree in related field; Master’s degree a plus.