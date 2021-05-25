International Youth Program Manager: Citizen Diplomacy International of Philadelphia

Citizen Diplomacy International is looking for a passionate, globally-minded and detail-oriented person to join our team and help us in our mission to connect Philadelphia to the world.

About Us

Citizen Diplomacy International is the Philadelphia region’s international relations organization connecting Philadelphians to the world, providing international education, and promoting the best of Philadelphia.

We work in partnership with Philadelphia’s Sister Cities and U. S. Department of State’s leadership exchange programs to engage the people of our region in world affairs, to strengthen the reputation of the United States around the world, and to promote learning across cultures. Through virtual and in-person programs, we engage individuals in U.S. foreign relations by creating “face to face” opportunities for Americans and international visitors to exchange knowledge and culture, discuss the biggest global challenges, and form their own views of U.S. and foreign policy.

Our network of ‘Citizen Diplomats’ are both experts in their fields, from innovation, entrepreneurship, government, education, sustainability and journalism, and gracious Americans who share their values and “American cultural experiences” through informal conversations or dinners with families in homes and businesses executives. For 28 years, our Sister Cities High School Exchange program has worked with 16 Philadelphia high schools in five Sister Cities. These connections continue to be powerful tools to reinforce American security and build a more civil, peaceful and prosperous world.

Overview of the Position

As the Youth Program Manager, you should be enthusiastic, creative and detail-oriented, and enjoy working as part of a small, mission-driven team. Our Youth Program identifies, cultivates, and amplifies the talent of Philadelphia while building a worldwide network of Young Citizen Diplomats. Our Youth Programs serve high school and college-aged young people, engaging them in discussions of the most complex and challenging social, political, and scientific issues in our world today.

Following a successful pilot last summer, this role will involve launching and scaling a new model of virtual international exchange for 400-500 young people in the Greater Philadelphia with the goal of connecting them with 400-500 peers in Sister City Frankfurt, Germany; Sister City Tel Aviv Israel; Egypt; and the United Arab Emirates. Exchange topics focus on STEM entrepreneurship and Social Innovation, as well as intercultural communication. Young people participate in 4-week long virtual exchanges to build practical skills and global competencies through synchronous and asynchronous activities. Additional classroom-to-classroom programs may also be coordinated outside of the Academy.

The program goals are to engage diverse youth to: (1) expand their understanding of American and different world cultures and global networking; (2) learn and practice respectful dialogue; identify and respond to bias and stereotypes; (3) hone critical thinking skills and collaborate cross-culturally; (4) prepare for global workforce success; and (5) learn several different pathways successful STEM entrepreneurs have used to bring innovation to the public or Social innovators who have addressed compelling social issues facing their communities or UN SDGs.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

The Youth Program Manager plays a critical role in marketing this new program, recruiting students, and, of course, running the virtual exchanges. Ongoing grant reporting and communications support is also required. As the Youth Program Manager, you will work closely with our team members and a wide variety of partners: the students and their parents; the teachers and principals in the schools; our community partners; and local and international governments. You will also oversee the day-to-day program-contracted facilitators, recruiters and interns.

Marketing and Recruitment

Research to identify partners in Philadelphia and internationally for student recruitment

Collaboratively develop marketing campaigns to generate enrollment

Develop original content and capture youth content for the website, email, newsletters, social media, and direct-marketing, and maintain regular communications with students and key stakeholders

Create required documentation, such as enrollment forms, engagement tracking sheet, media waivers, student and guardian communications, pre/post surveys

Select participants and enter registration information into the database

Manage Virtual Youth Exchange Instagram, Twitter, Facebook posts

Program Delivery

Provide routine support for virtual programming, including preparation of session-related documents, tracking of various forms of data, documents, and materials, designing and implementing processes to support various aspects of program delivery, staffing, management of virtual communication platforms (e.g. Google Classroom and Zoom), coordination of logistics, and cultivation of mentoring relationships with youth.

Recruit and liaise with guest speakers; recruit and train facilitators

Hold weekly team meetings with educators, facilitators, interns and partners

Assist with processing impact evaluation data and complete grant report requirements, expenses and reporting

General

Support accounting processes including vendor and consultant payments, contracts, stipends, talent reimbursements, and other expenses.

Support broader efforts and initiatives of Citizen Diplomacy International as necessary.

Conduct research to support program delivery or special initiatives (e.g. vendors, partner organizations, guest speakers, venues, etc.)

Support the delivery of opportunity ecosystem resources (e.g., connecting students to resources such as additional exchange opportunities, schools, cultural organizations and alumni networks).

Integrate a diversity, equity, and inclusion lens in all essential duties and work responsibilities.

Qualifications and Skills

A commitment to Citizen Diplomacy’s mission of connecting Philadelphia to the world and our values of inclusivity and integrity and a passion for international education.

Strong project management skills and experience managing complex, multifaceted projects with measurable success and program growth.

Demonstrated success developing and evaluating program models and curricula, and selecting and successfully implementing innovative programs.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills with strong attention to detail.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to facilitate conversation and build relationships with teens and a wide variety of people from a range of different cultural, racial, ethnic, socio-economic, and geographic backgrounds.

Strong decision-making skills and the ability to assess situations, process relevant information and generate solutions.

Excellent computer skills, including use of databases and proficiency in Microsoft Office, Google Apps, CANVAS LMS, Zoom, DonorPerfect.

Resourceful team player with strong customer service orientation.

Patience, flexibility and good sense of humour.

A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience is preferred.

3-7 years of relevant and progressively responsible experience in nonprofits or education preferably with prior experience in the design/coordination of teen or youth programs.

Child Abuse Certifications will be required prior to starting work.

Weekend and Travel Expectations

This position will require some Saturday and evening work during four-five, four-week semesters of virtual exchanges. Monthly organization events, meetings and training may also be scheduled outside traditional office hours.

All staff at Citizen Diplomacy International will be working remotely until September 1, 2021 . The requirement to be present in the office will be evaluated on an ongoing basis, as our work needs change, and will be based on health and safety guidance from local authorities.

Our Hiring Process and Timeline

We will review applications on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Our process is as follows:

We will begin scheduling short phone interviews immediately.

Following a successful phone interview, one-hour Zoom interviews will be scheduled and we may ask for additional work samples relevant to this position. This could include a writing sample, an overview of a project, or other relevant materials.

Finalists will be invited to a second round of interviews that will include all staff. We will make an offer shortly thereafter.

How to Apply

Please submit your cover letter, resume and an education-related work sample (or links to your work) to admin@cdiphila.org with Youth Program Manager in the subject line.

The cover letter should highlight your qualifications, relevant experience (work or other), and share why this opportunity with Citizen Diplomacy is a strong fit. The work sample is your opportunity to show us your skills in program administration and/or youth education.

Please direct any questions about the job to admin@cdiphila.org, via email. No phone calls please.

Citizen Diplomacy International is an equal opportunities employer and is committed to building a truly global Philadelphia. Women, people of color, veterans and other minorities are encouraged to apply.

Compensation and benefits

Salary range of $40,000-$50,000 depending on experience.

This is a full-time, exempt position. Occasional evening and weekend work is expected.

15 days PTO, 11 paid holidays

We provide medical (HMO), dental and vision insurance, and a 403b retirement plan.

