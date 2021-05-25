Executive Director – Fairmount CDC: Fairmount Community Development Corporation

The Executive Director is responsible for all daily operations of the Fairmount CDC and the implementation of the organization’s Strategic Plan and its neighborhood plans. This includes leading our various programmatic initiatives, identifying and securing new funding, managing external relationships, and administrative duties as necessary. In addition, the Executive Director is responsible for communicating to the Board and working closely with them to harness their leadership and expertise to move the Fairmount CDC’s Strategic Plan forward. The Executive Director manages 1 full-time staff, 3-4 interns a semester, and 3 independent contractors (communication, accounting, and street sweeping), and volunteers for ad hoc projects throughout the year.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS
Board Administration
- Lead monthly board meeting, biweekly exec board meeting, other committee meetings as scheduled
- Monthly and annual financial oversight
- Committee creation and management
Office Administration
- Remain up to date on all insurance and D&O policies
- Ensure all addresses, credit cards, auto-payments remain current
- Run bi-weekly payroll
- Collect mail, correctly document checks in Neon CRM system and deposit
- Maintain office as needed
Staff Management
- Create monthly work plans with Business Services Manager and Communication Manager
- Run weekly Business Services and Communication meetings
- Remain available remotely for any issues throughout the week
- Manage street sweeping team with day-to-day needs
Development
- Research grant opportunities
- Apply for and manage recurring grants, including reporting and oversight
- Research and apply for new grants
- Manage Neon CRM system for development
- Capital campaign/other fundraising goals
Events and Fundraising
- Oversee and assist with general event management plans
- Lead organization’s event planning efforts including
- Work with board and staff to hit sponsorship goals
- Sign all contracts and approve spending
- Approve logistics and marketing plans put together by managers
- Work with board to identify other fundraising opportunities
Real Estate Planning/Development
- Continue the development of the Girard Avenue Business Resource Center (BRC)
- Work with partner organizations on redevelopment/blight remediation in the neighborhood
- Continue to develop Real Estate Strategy
Business Resource Center Planning & Implementation
- Create business plan for BRC
- Create implementation/launch plan for BRC
- Oversee all financial aspects of coworking space
Survey Management/Analysis
- Create surveys to facilitate neighborhood input when applicable
- Evaluate and report on survey results
- Monitor and report on analytics as requested
Volunteer Events
- Schedule quarterly clean up events on Girard and Fairmount Ave
- Schedule other volunteer events as needed
- Delegate volunteer event management as appropriate
Miscellaneous
- Responsible for managing numerous external relations with neighborhood groups, specifically Fairmount Civic Association, and key stakeholders within and adjacent to Fairmount
- Build and maintain effective relationships with all elected officials
Salary
$55,000 – $60,000
Benefits
Fairmount CDC has a generous holiday and PTO schedule for employees.
APPLY:
Send your cover letter and resume to jobs@fairmountcdc.org.