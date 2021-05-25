Housing Case Manager: HIAS and Council Migration Service of Philadelphia

Supervisor: Refugee Resettlement Program Manager

Background: ​Based on the tradition of “welcoming the stranger,” HIAS Pennsylvania provides legal and supportive services to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers from all backgrounds in order to assure their fair treatment and full integration into American society. HIAS Pennsylvania advocates for just and inclusive public policies and practices.

Refugee resettlement is a humanitarian program designed to assist those who have been persecuted due to their race, religion, nationality, membership in a social group or political opinion, displaced from their home countries, and selected to come to the US through our federal US Resettlement program.

Position Description:

HIAS Pennsylvania seeks an energetic, compassionate, and detail-oriented housing case manager for newly-arriving refugees and asylees.

The core responsibilities of the Housing Case Manager will include:

· Identify and secure housing for newly arrived refugees. This includes conducting landlord outreach, viewing apartments throughout the city and surrounding counties, and booking temporary Airbnb stays as needed.

· Develop and maintain new and existing relationships with landlords, temporary housing providers, and other external partners to support the housing and material needs of refugee clients.

· Coordinate housing set-ups for newly-arriving refugees, including managing HIAS Pennsylvania’s in-kind partnerships for furniture and household goods.

· Conduct home visits to ensure newly arrived refugees are safe and comfortable in their new home, and to teach them how to safely use door and window locks, appliances, plumbing, and fire safety devices.

· Develop and conduct housing orientation workshops. Help refugee clients learn to communicate with their landlord, and learn to recognize, understand, and pay their utility bills.

· Help refugee clients switch utility accounts from HIAS Pennsylvania to individual clients’ names, and enroll clients in low-income utility programs as needed.

· Document and case note required services. Maintain tracking systems to ensure that rent and utility payments are submitted on time.

· Stay up-to-date on local policy issues affecting refugee clients’ housing, including tenants’ rights issues, rental assistance programs, local occupancy laws, and other relevant issues.

· Participate in a collaborative, team-based approach to refugee resettlement, assisting with other refugee resettlement activities as needed including airport pick-ups, appointment accompaniment, and general resettlement case management services.

Serve as a housing liaison for the agency to identify, prioritize, and advise on housing-related service provision. Design and provide housing-related trainings for staff, interns, and volunteers.

· Other duties as assigned by the Refugee Resettlement Program Manager.

Requirements:

· Bachelor’s degree required. Degree in urban studies, social work, public health, sociology, international relations, or other related field, or equivalent professional experience preferred.

· Experience in direct service with refugee, immigrant, or other vulnerable and/or multi-cultural populations preferred.

· Experience in affordable housing, housing advocacy, or community development encouraged.

· Enthusiasm, persistence, and positive energy; compassion and patience. Excellent communication skills.

· Comfort using public transportation and a valid driver’s license. Ability and willingness to travel throughout the city for apartment viewings and home set-ups.

· Outstanding attention to detail. Excellent organizational and time management skills.

· Ability to exercise sound judgment in decision-making.

· Language skills beyond English extremely helpful, especially Arabic, Swahili, French, Pashto, Dari/Farsi, Urdu, Burmese, Ukrainian, and/or Russian.

· This position requires the ability to work evening and weekend hours using a flex-time policy.

Benefits : Employment package includes comprehensive health care insurance coverage, 403(b) employer contribution retirement account, and very generous paid holiday leave and vacation provisions.

This is an exempt position; salary is commensurate with experience and applicants who represent minority and marginalized groups are strongly encouraged to apply.

HIAS PA is working remotely for the foreseeable future but under normal circumstances HIAS Pennsylvania is a fast-paced environment. There is considerable traffic in the office and the work environment has a moderate amount of noise. The office functions as a team and staff members are asked to work both independently and collaboratively.

Statement of Non-Discrimination: HIAS Pennsylvania is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity, national origin, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, political affiliation or belief, or any other characteristic or classification protected by federal, state, or local law or regulation.

Compliance Statement : In the performance of their functions as detailed in the position description employees have an obligation to avoid ethical, legal, financial and other conflicts of interest to ensure that their actions and outside activities do not conflict with their primary employment responsibilities at the agency. Employees are also expected to understand and be in compliance with applicable laws and agency policies.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to Yvonne Leung by May 31, 2021. Note that the HIAS Pennsylvania social service team is hiring for multiple open roles. If you would like to be considered for more than one position, please indicate this in both your cover letter and the email you send with your application materials. No phone calls please.

Salary $38,000 – $42,500

Benefits

Benefits : Employment package includes comprehensive health care insurance coverage, 403(b) employer contribution retirement account, and very generous paid holiday leave and vacation provisions. This is an exempt position; salary is commensurate with experience and applicants who represent minority and marginalized groups are strongly encouraged to apply. HIAS PA is working remotely for the foreseeable future but under normal circumstances HIAS Pennsylvania is a fast-paced environment. There is considerable traffic in the office and the work environment has a moderate amount of noise. The office functions as a team and staff members are asked to work both independently and collaboratively.

Level of Language Proficiency

Language skills beyond English extremely helpful, especially Arabic, Swahili, French, Pashto, Dari/Farsi, Urdu, Burmese, Ukrainian, and/or Russian.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to Yvonne Leung, yleung@hiaspa.org in pdf format by May 31, 2021. Note that the HIAS Pennsylvania social service team is hiring for multiple open roles. If you would like to be considered for more than one position, please indicate this in both your cover letter and the email you send with your application materials. No phone calls please.