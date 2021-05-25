Executive Director, The Nonprofit Center, La Salle University: La Salle University

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, The Nonprofit Center is looking for a well-connected, and innovative individual to be its fourth leader. The successful candidate must have a demonstrated passion for the nonprofit sector, and will also have a strong commitment to building the capacity of the sector. This candidate will have broad exposure to the nonprofit sector, with at least seven years of experience working in the sector with experience at the leadership level, preferably spanning multiple nonprofits. The ideal candidate will have experience consulting and/or teaching/training and have earned a graduate degree in a relevant field. Strong written and verbal skills is a must.

The position is responsible for oversight of the design and implementation of The Nonprofit Center’s consulting, education and leadership development capacity building programs; direction of a staff of five and a pool of approximately 50 consultants and instructors; management of the overall operations of The Center, and consultation/collaboration with both internal and external stakeholders. This is a full-time, non-academic appointment.

Details can be found on La Salle University’s website here.