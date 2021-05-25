Development Director: HIAS and Council Migration Service of Philadelphia

MISSION
HIAS Pennsylvania supports low-income immigrants of all backgrounds as they build new lives in our community. Through immigration legal services and an array of social services, we work to address their needs, defend their rights, and advocate for their equitable inclusion in American society.
General Description:
HIAS Pennsylvania seeks a full-time development director to head our ongoing fundraising and communications efforts. The Director is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all of HIAS Pennsylvania fundraising and communications including the major gifts program, annual fund, planned giving, and special events. With the support of the Development and Communications Associate, the Director works closely with the Executive Director and the Board of Directors to expand the organization’s supporter base, cultivate donors and increase visibility.
Summary of Responsibilities:
Fundraising Planning
Major Donor cultivation
Individual Giving
Grant Writing
Supervision
Tasks
Fundraising Planning:
- Create and implement a fundraising plan that details how the organization can continuously build financial support in a cost-effective and time efficient manner
- Identifies sources such as individual donors, foundation/government grants, charitable events, and corporate investors
- In consultation with Executive Director, Development Committee, and full Board, develop strategies to successfully ensure effective fundraising
- With the help of the Communications Committee, oversee organization’s communications, including branding, public relations, social media, updates, presentations and other communications
- Supervise overall event strategy, help secure sponsorships, and manage two major events each year
- Stay up-to-date on philanthropy research, platforms and tools
- Staff the Communication and Development Board Committees
Major Donor Cultivation
- Grow major gifts program by identifying potential donors and strategizing cultivation and solicitation strategies
- Personally solicit major donors
- Support Executive Director, Development Committee Members, Board Members, and other volunteers in soliciting gifts
- Grow Legacy Giving program by identifying potential donors and strategizing cultivation and solicitation strategies
Individual Giving
- Work with the Development and Communications Associate to create and distribute regularly scheduled donor appeals
- Supervise gift processing and thanking
- Make public appearances as needed
Grant Writing
- Work with the Executive Director to identify prospective grant opportunities
- Work with the Executive Director to manage foundation relationships
- Write and report on grants as needed
Supervision
- Supervise Development and Communications Associate in their overall support of fundraising goals and management of communications efforts
- Supervise Community Engagement Specialist in their management of volunteers and in-kind donations
- Supervise Compliance Specialist to ensure data for major donors and foundations is readily and timely available.
- Supervise gift processing aspects of the Executive Assistant’s position
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree and at least five years of development/fundraising experience
- Demonstrated track record of success in raising major gifts of $10,000 or more
- Comfort in personally asking people for money
- Excellent communication and writing skills
- Ability to develop fundraising strategies and budgets
- Ability to work with diverse staff, Board and stakeholders
- Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines
- Eager to mentor staff and Board regarding donor relationships and asks
- Grant writing experience preferred
- Ability to motivate Board, volunteers, and other staff members to help expand fundraising
- Commitment to working with immigrants and refugees and to our mission to “welcome the stranger”
- Ability to “do what it takes” to complete a project
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Ability to work with databases
- Ability to work with WordPress websites preferred
HIAS Pennsylvania is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity, national origin, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, political affiliation or belief, or any other characteristic or classification protected by federal, state, or local law or regulation.
This is an exempt position; salary is commensurate with experience. Employment package
includes comprehensive health care insurance coverage, 403(b) employer contribution retirement
account, and very generous paid holiday leave and vacation provisions. Diverse candidates are
encouraged to apply.
HIAS PA is working remotely for the foreseeable future but under normal circumstances HIAS
Pennsylvania is a fast-paced environment. There is considerable traffic in the office and the work
environment has a moderate amount of noise. The office functions as a team and staff members
are asked to work both independently and collaboratively.
Qualified applicants who represent minority and marginalized groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
Compliance Statement: In the performance of their functions as detailed in the position
description employees have an obligation to avoid ethical, legal, financial and other conflicts of
interest to ensure that their actions and outside activities do not conflict with their primary
employment responsibilities at the agency. Employees are also expected to understand and be in
compliance with applicable laws and agency policies.
Salary
$75,000 – $80,000This is a full-time exempt position; salary is commensurate with experience.
Benefits
This is an exempt position; salary is commensurate with experience. Employment package includes comprehensive health care insurance coverage, 403(b) employer contribution retirement account, and very generous paid holiday leave and vacation provisions. Diverse candidates are encouraged to apply.
Please send a cover letter and resume in pdf format to Yvonne Leung the Executive Assistant at yleung@hiaspa.org. No Phone Calls Please.