Development Director: HIAS and Council Migration Service of Philadelphia

MISSION

HIAS Pennsylvania supports low-income immigrants of all backgrounds as they build new lives in our community. Through immigration legal services and an array of social services, we work to address their needs, defend their rights, and advocate for their equitable inclusion in American society.

General Description:

HIAS Pennsylvania seeks a full-time development director to head our ongoing fundraising and communications efforts. The Director is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing all of HIAS Pennsylvania fundraising and communications including the major gifts program, annual fund, planned giving, and special events. With the support of the Development and Communications Associate, the Director works closely with the Executive Director and the Board of Directors to expand the organization’s supporter base, cultivate donors and increase visibility.

Summary of Responsibilities:

Fundraising Planning

Major Donor cultivation

Individual Giving

Grant Writing

Supervision

Tasks

Fundraising Planning:

Create and implement a fundraising plan that details how the organization can continuously build financial support in a cost-effective and time efficient manner

Identifies sources such as individual donors, foundation/government grants, charitable events, and corporate investors

In consultation with Executive Director, Development Committee, and full Board, develop strategies to successfully ensure effective fundraising

With the help of the Communications Committee, oversee organization’s communications, including branding, public relations, social media, updates, presentations and other communications

Supervise overall event strategy, help secure sponsorships, and manage two major events each year

Stay up-to-date on philanthropy research, platforms and tools

Staff the Communication and Development Board Committees

Major Donor Cultivation

Grow major gifts program by identifying potential donors and strategizing cultivation and solicitation strategies

Personally solicit major donors

Support Executive Director, Development Committee Members, Board Members, and other volunteers in soliciting gifts

Grow Legacy Giving program by identifying potential donors and strategizing cultivation and solicitation strategies

Individual Giving

Work with the Development and Communications Associate to create and distribute regularly scheduled donor appeals

Supervise gift processing and thanking

Make public appearances as needed

Grant Writing

Work with the Executive Director to identify prospective grant opportunities

Work with the Executive Director to manage foundation relationships

Write and report on grants as needed

Supervision

Supervise Development and Communications Associate in their overall support of fundraising goals and management of communications efforts

Supervise Community Engagement Specialist in their management of volunteers and in-kind donations

Supervise Compliance Specialist to ensure data for major donors and foundations is readily and timely available.

Supervise gift processing aspects of the Executive Assistant’s position

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree and at least five years of development/fundraising experience

Demonstrated track record of success in raising major gifts of $10,000 or more

Comfort in personally asking people for money

Excellent communication and writing skills

Ability to develop fundraising strategies and budgets

Ability to work with diverse staff, Board and stakeholders

Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines

Eager to mentor staff and Board regarding donor relationships and asks

Grant writing experience preferred

Ability to motivate Board, volunteers, and other staff members to help expand fundraising

Commitment to working with immigrants and refugees and to our mission to “welcome the stranger”

Ability to “do what it takes” to complete a project

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Ability to work with databases

Ability to work with WordPress websites preferred

HIAS Pennsylvania is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation or gender identity, national origin, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, political affiliation or belief, or any other characteristic or classification protected by federal, state, or local law or regulation.

This is an exempt position; salary is commensurate with experience. Employment package

includes comprehensive health care insurance coverage, 403(b) employer contribution retirement

account, and very generous paid holiday leave and vacation provisions. Diverse candidates are

encouraged to apply.

HIAS PA is working remotely for the foreseeable future but under normal circumstances HIAS

Pennsylvania is a fast-paced environment. There is considerable traffic in the office and the work

environment has a moderate amount of noise. The office functions as a team and staff members

are asked to work both independently and collaboratively.

Qualified applicants who represent minority and marginalized groups are strongly encouraged to apply.

Compliance Statement : In the performance of their functions as detailed in the position

description employees have an obligation to avoid ethical, legal, financial and other conflicts of

interest to ensure that their actions and outside activities do not conflict with their primary

employment responsibilities at the agency. Employees are also expected to understand and be in

compliance with applicable laws and agency policies.