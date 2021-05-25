Policy Director: The Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations (PACDC)

Together, PACDC and our members help create an equitable city where every Philadelphian lives, works, and thrives in a neighborhood that offers an excellent quality of life. Job Summary PACDC is seeking an experienced candidate to lead the PACDC Policy Team (which also includes the Executive Director, and the Health and Special Projects Manager) to advance a focused policy and advocacy agenda to expand and preserve resources for affordable homes and community development activities; improve systems and programs that enhance efforts to improve the quality of life in lower-income communities; and advance equitable development to ensure that lower-income residents and communities benefit from neighborhood revitalization.

This position reports directly to the Executive Director.

Responsibilities Policy Advocacy & Development • Develop and implement policy and strategies to support CDCs and promote equitable neighborhood revitalization in concert with the membership and allies. • Expand and coordinate the involvement of PACDC’s members and allies in our advocacy and public education efforts, including staffing committees. • Develop effective relationships with public officials and other advocacy organizations to support PACDC’s policy and advocacy activities. • Monitor, analyze and report on policies, programs and legislation that impact CDCs and the environment they work within. • Conduct research, write reports, and develop public education materials that support PACDC’s advocacy efforts. Communications & Messaging • Help develop and implement targeted public relations strategies around specific public policy issues, create opportunities for media coverage to better educate the public about key decision makers, and promote the programmatic work of PACDC and our members. • Create and maintain policy content on www.pacdc.org and social media. 2 Organizational Development & Support • Represent PACDC at events and to other organizations. • Participate in organizational operations as appropriate, including assisting with fundraising and reporting for policy work. • Oversee policy interns as necessary. • Participate in committee meetings of other departments such as Member Services to align the organization’s policy advocacy and member services work.

Skills and Experience The ideal candidate will have: • At least eight years’ experience in community development, community organizing, or related work. • Excellent written and oral communication skills, with the ability to inspire, motivate and persuade others. • Demonstrated experience in policy analysis, developing successful advocacy campaigns, and knowledge of grassroots organizing. • Familiarity with Philadelphia housing and neighborhood economic development programs, policy issues, and politics. • Experience with and ability to build relationships with Philadelphia public officials. • Demonstrated experience working collaboratively with diverse organizations and individuals. • Experience in media relations and communications. • Strong research skills. • Self-starter/ability to work independently and as part of a team. • Strong computer skills.