Human Resource Specialist: Broad Street Ministry

To apply for this position, please send your resume, salary requirements, and cover letter to: employment@broadstreetministry.org. Indicate “Human Resource Specialist” in the subject line of your email.

About Broad Street Ministry:

Broad Street Ministry is an organization that helps Philadelphians living in deep poverty stabilize their lives through a unique offering of meals and social services that is welcoming to everyone. Our long term vision is not only to meaningfully reduce the trauma and suffering caused by scarcity for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable populations, but, along with best-of-class social services and government partners, to break the cycle of poverty, homelessness and hunger in Philadelphia.

Position Summary:

The Human Resource Specialist reports to the Director of Finance and Administration (DFA); supervises the Project Manager, and oversees all human resource responsibilities including: recruitment, compliance, benefits, compensation, employee relations, and administrative resources. He/she/they will be responsible for supporting the organization with contracts and memorandums of understanding that support and protect our mission and ensure strategies and initiatives are met. The Human Resource Specialist will oversee all the administrative aspects of the BSM facility, including contracts and vendor relations. She/he/they will supervise the Project Manager. The Human Resource Specialist will be responsible for updating and maintaining the employee handbook and act as a subject matter expert on all aspects of employee and organization policy and procedures

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Counsels, orients, and trains managers and supervisors on the interpretation and administration of Human Resources policies. Administers Human Resources policies and procedures as they pertain to all employees.

· Works closely with Payroll to investigate and troubleshoot any issues related to employee pay.

· Develops and maintains employee engagement initiatives.

· Manages an annual employee survey process and subsequent readouts.

· Handles the onboarding and offboarding of all full-time employees.

· Ensures compliance with state, local and federal guidelines and policies to protect the business and its employees.

· Partners with management to ensure HR policies and programs are aligned with strategic initiatives.

· Manages the annual performance management process.

· Oversees, handles and manages employee relations issues.

· Recommends new approaches, policies and procedures to maintain efficient and effective services.

· Consistent exercise of independent judgment and discretion in matters of significance.

· Coordinate and oversee contractors who support our operations.

· Oversee workspace assignments, building safety procedures and facility operations as it pertains to staff needs and physical plant.

· Regular, consistent and punctual attendance. Must be able to work nights and weekends, variable schedule(s) and overtime as necessary.

· Coordinate effectively with ADP Professional Employer Organization HR Business Partner around HR practices and functions.

· Manage and support the Project Manager in the planning and execution of special projects and initiative.

· Assist department managers in creating processes and procedures that support employee engagement, professional development, and departmental efficiencies.

· Other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills:

· 3-5 years of progressive Human Resources experience.

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

· Knowledge of federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations.

· Ability to act with integrity, professionalism, and confidentiality.

· Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

· Experience with ADP Workforce Now a plus.

· SHRM certification and/or human resource, business administration, or similar coursework is also a plus.

Other:

The mission of Broad Street Ministry is to transform our city, our institutions, and ourselves by embracing the individual needs of our most vulnerable sisters and brothers, and by embracing radical hospitality. We believe that the only way to achieve that mission is to have a diverse staff that is representative, at all job levels, of the citizens we serve.

Broad Street Ministry does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, marital status, age, national origin, ancestry, physical or mental disability, medical condition, pregnancy, genetic information, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, veteran status, criminal record, or any other status protected under federal, state, or local law. Broad Street Ministry believes that diversity and inclusion among our staff is critical to our success as a community services organization, and we seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool.

This position is located at Broad Street Ministry, 315 S. Broad Street. At the discretion of management, this role may be temporarily or occasionally performed in a remote location within the greater Philadelphia region.

Salary Range: $55,000 – 60,000 Annually. The successful candidate will receive a competitive compensation package that includes: medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) retirement plan, paid holidays and PTO.

To apply for this position, please send your resume, salary requirements, and cover letter to: employment@broadstreetministry.org. Indicate “Human Resource Specialist” in the subject line of your email.