Program Director, Gender Wealth Institute: WOMEN’S WAY

WOMEN’S WAY is looking for a proactive, independently-motivated jack-of-all-trades to lead and execute the Gender Wealth Institute (formerly called the Women’s Economic Security Initiative). This role would be perfect for a people-person who knows how to build and maintain relationships, coordinate and execute on multiple projects at once, and has the ability to handle whatever is thrown at them.

WHO WE ARE

WOMEN’S WAY is the Greater Philadelphia region’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of women, girls, and gender equity. At WOMEN’S WAY, we work every day to remove barriers that hold women back, so that all women thrive. Since its founding 44 years ago, WOMEN’S WAY has seeded, supported, and led an array of efforts to advance opportunities for women and girls, and gender equity for all. The four main pillars we focus on are 1) Economic Security; 2) Safety; 3) Reproductive Rights; and 4) Leadership Development.

We support these issues by 1) coordinating and aligning efforts among stakeholders, 2) empowering individual and collective voices to build new knowledge and advocate for change, and 3) investing in organizations through grantmaking, training, and resource sharing.

We are a small but mighty team strongly committed to continuous learning, innovation, and growth.

Gender Wealth Institute (formerly Women’s Economic Security Initiative)

WOMEN’S WAY launched the Women’s Economic Security Initiative (WESI) in October 2017, a long-term, systems-level collaborative initiative centered around the shared vision that all women in the Philadelphia region attain financial well-being for themselves and their families. WESI brings together 80+ partners representing government, nonprofits, philanthropy, business, and women with the lived experience of economic insecurity around a common agenda and aligned activities. As the backbone, WOMEN’S WAY recruits partners, guides vision and strategy, supports aligned activities, builds public will, and mobilizes funding.

In the face of society’s current economic challenges, WOMEN’S WAY is building on the learnings, momentum, and early successes of WESI to launch the next evolution of WESI: the Gender Wealth Institute (GWI). GWI’s mission is to close the gender wealth gap in the Greater Philadelphia region by advancing research and practical solutions that build wealth for women who are economically insecure.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

You will lead the Gender Wealth Institute, which includes a variety of working groups as well as short- and long-term projects all revolving around the issue of women’s economic security in the region. Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Building & Sustaining Partnerships

· Develop and maintain partnerships across sectors through a variety of outreach and engagement strategies (one-on-ones, work groups, events, communications, etc.)

· Keep abreast of the current landscape of relevant local and regional activities and integrate their work into GWI

· Develop and execute a strategy to engage women with the lived experience of economic insecurity into GWI’s work groups and other projects

· Ensure that GWI has representation at all levels from multiple sectors and from community members

Meeting Facilitation & Strategy

· Facilitate steering committee, work group and task force meetings with the support of committee co-chairs (including agenda prep, compiling minutes, identifying next steps, and meeting facilitation)

· Plan and lead strategic conversations during committee meetings that help identify gaps, priorities and next steps (convert big ideas and complex discussions into tactical next steps)

· Through strong facilitation skills and planning, build environment of trust where partners can have honest, difficult, and sometimes personal conversations

· Identify and engage guest speakers at meetings when appropriate

Project Management

· Lead and oversee two current major initiatives: Financial Coach Training Program & Narrative Fellowship (learn more about these on our website here. )

· Work with ED and GWI leadership to develop and execute on other collaborative actions and/or pilot programs

· Devise work plans, coordinate outreach, oversee implementation, and complete strategic and administrative tasks to successfully execute on projects and initiatives

Communications & Data

· Communicate the objectives of GWI to the community and potential partners

· Work with ED and Communications Associate to develop communications materials and GWI-related content for website and social media channels

· Develop and implement evaluation strategies for GWI as a whole as well as projects/initiatives; publish regular reports to share with board and partners

WHO YOU ARE

We are looking for an experienced, independently-motivated individual who loves learning and is passionate about gender equity. To be successful in this job, you will need to be the type of person who is excited to build partnerships and then mobilize those partners to action. You will also need to be a master multi-tasker, a fast learner, and a strong communicator. A few more specifics:

Must-Haves

· A minimum of 4-5 years of work experience

· Experience with project management and/or converting big ideas and complex conversations into tactical steps and project plans

· Experience with building partnerships/collaboration/working on teams

· Experience with meeting facilitation; strong written and verbal communication and listening skills

· Comfortable with unknowns and able to thrive in a constantly changing environment

· Great attitude and appreciation for continuous learning; a willingness to do high-level strategy all the way down to micro-level execution

Nice-to-Haves

· Experience and comfort with data & spreadsheets

· Experience with managing intern(s) or staff and strong delegation skills

· Experience working at community-based organizations

· Personal experience with economic hardship

WHAT ELSE YOU SHOULD KNOW

We are an equal opportunity employer and are committed to racial equity and social justice. We strongly encourage people of color and individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community to apply.

The targeted start date for this role is July 2021. Hours are typically Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, but some evenings and weekends will be required for special events and meetings (1-2 evening meetings per month on average). Position will start as 100% remote but will likely transition to a hybrid model.

Salary $70,000 – $75,000