Associate Development Officer: College Possible

Your Role as an Associate Development Officer

The Associate Development Officer (ADO) is responsible for securing gifts of $500 or more from individual donors. The ADO will work to identify, assess, cultivate, solicit and steward individual donors to achieve annual revenue and action goals. This position will lead on the various strategic initiatives for cultivation and solicitation including small scale fundraising events.

Prospecting and Cultivation: Lead prospecting and donor research in order to increase the number of individual donors to the annual operating fund specifically focused on those at the $1,000 level and above. Strategize and implement cultivation techniques to inspire prospective supporters to become donors.

Solicitation, Relationship Management and Stewardship: Manage a portfolio of approximately 150 donors and identify 75-100 new prospects. Build on existing relationships and improve donor retention and increase gift size through a meaningful stewardship strategy. Leverage Executive Director and Board Members in these efforts. Lead on the implementation of a variety of stewardship tactics such as site visits and friend raisers to generate new and increased gifts.

Strategic Planning and Analysis: Help implement the annual strategic development plan and manage progress toward funding and action goals with the use of Raiser’s Edge fundraising database.

Workplace Giving and Online Giving: Grow the organization’s presence in workplace giving programs in the region and through third-party online donation tools.

Fundraising Events: Generate, manage and support small scale fundraising events by leveraging relationships with current supporters to significantly grow the number of overall donors. Assist with the annual calendar of events and lead event-specific preparation and post-event follow-up.

Development Operations: Assist with correspondence and reports as related to portfolios and revenue goals. Assist with the operations and accounting staff to reconcile accounting and revenue receipts.

Other Duties as Apparent or Assigned: Work with the Executive Director on projects as assigned. Work closely with External Relations team on various projects such as the Annual Report, donor reports and newsletters.

What You Bring

Education/Certifications/Licenses:

Bachelor’s degree required.

Related Work Experience:

Three or more years of experience in fundraising or transferrable related skills (sales, non-profit management, relationship management, volunteer management).

Computer/Software Skills:

Strong computer skills, including demonstrated experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and donor database software; Raiser’s Edge experience strongly preferred.

Other Skills, Abilities and Requirements:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and strong interpersonal skills;

Attention to detail, including proofreading and project follow-through; Prefer previous experience organizing events.

Physical Requirements

Ability to lift up to 15 pounds when needed

What We Offer

In addition to joining a committed, diverse, values-based organization, we offer:

An opportunity for you to have a tremendous impact both internally and in the broader country

Encouraged sustainability through a generous paid time off program Personalized professional development and growth opportunities

To Join Our Growing College Possible Team

Please apply at: www.CollegePossible.org/careers Include a resume and cover letter.