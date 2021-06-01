Associate Development Officer: College Possible

Your Role as an Associate Development Officer
The Associate Development Officer (ADO) is responsible for securing gifts of $500 or more from individual donors. The ADO will work to identify, assess, cultivate, solicit and steward individual donors to achieve annual revenue and action goals. This position will lead on the various strategic initiatives for cultivation and solicitation including small scale fundraising events.
Prospecting and Cultivation: Lead prospecting and donor research in order to increase the number of individual donors to the annual operating fund specifically focused on those at the $1,000 level and above. Strategize and implement cultivation techniques to inspire prospective supporters to become donors.
Solicitation, Relationship Management and Stewardship: Manage a portfolio of approximately 150 donors and identify 75-100 new prospects. Build on existing relationships and improve donor retention and increase gift size through a meaningful stewardship strategy. Leverage Executive Director and Board Members in these efforts. Lead on the implementation of a variety of stewardship tactics such as site visits and friend raisers to generate new and increased gifts.
Strategic Planning and Analysis: Help implement the annual strategic development plan and manage progress toward funding and action goals with the use of Raiser’s Edge fundraising database.
Workplace Giving and Online Giving: Grow the organization’s presence in workplace giving programs in the region and through third-party online donation tools.
Fundraising Events: Generate, manage and support small scale fundraising events by leveraging relationships with current supporters to significantly grow the number of overall donors. Assist with the annual calendar of events and lead event-specific preparation and post-event follow-up.
Development Operations: Assist with correspondence and reports as related to portfolios and revenue goals. Assist with the operations and accounting staff to reconcile accounting and revenue receipts.
Other Duties as Apparent or Assigned: Work with the Executive Director on projects as assigned. Work closely with External Relations team on various projects such as the Annual Report, donor reports and newsletters.
What You Bring
Education/Certifications/Licenses:
- Bachelor’s degree required.
Related Work Experience:
- Three or more years of experience in fundraising or transferrable related skills (sales, non-profit management, relationship management, volunteer management).
Computer/Software Skills:
- Strong computer skills, including demonstrated experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and donor database software; Raiser’s Edge experience strongly preferred.
Other Skills, Abilities and Requirements:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills and strong interpersonal skills;
- Passion for cultivating relationships with donors;
- Self-starter with the ability to prioritize multiple projects and deadlines simultaneously;
- Problem solver, flexible and adapt easily to change;
- Attention to detail, including proofreading and project follow-through;
- Prefer previous experience organizing events.
Physical Requirements
- Ability to lift up to 15 pounds when needed
- Office environment with limited travel
- Ability to stand and/or sit for a minimum of 7 hours a day
What We Offer
In addition to joining a committed, diverse, values-based organization, we offer:
- An opportunity for you to have a tremendous impact both internally and in the broader country
- a competitive salary commensurate with experience
- excellent benefits including complete health, dental, life, short-term and long-term insurance
- 401(k) retirement plan
- Encouraged sustainability through a generous paid time off program
- Personalized professional development and growth opportunities
To Join Our Growing College Possible Team
Please apply at: www.CollegePossible.org/careers Include a resume and cover letter.
About Us
About College Possible
College Possible is a growing nonprofit coaching students from low-income backgrounds to and through college to break the cycle of poverty and empower the next generation of leaders. Our model has earned national recognition: the inaugural Evergreen National Education Award recognized our leadership in increasing access to and success in college for students from low-income backgrounds. It also earns top-of-field results: a Harvard study found that the program more than doubles a student’s chance of enrolling in a four-year college, and our students are four times more likely to become college graduates than their low-income peers. College Possible has a budget of $25 million, more than 140 full-time employees and more than 270 AmeriCorps and VISTA service members. During the 2020-21 school year, we will reach an estimated 20,000 students in 49 states, at more than 90 partner high schools and at nearly 600 colleges.
College Possible is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and seeks to build a diverse workforce to create impact in partnership with the communities we serve. We welcome a diverse pool of qualified applicants. For each of its positions, College Possible is mindful about what best serves our students, and seeks to hire staff with relevant experience, skills and aptitude, and a commitment to the power of education. To learn more: Diversity and Inclusion Plan.
Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, College Possible also operates in Philadelphia, PA; Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Portland, OR; and Seattle, WA; and has Catalyze partnerships in MN, IA, MD, TN, NY, CA, and OH.
To learn more, visit CollegePossible.org.