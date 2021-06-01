Corporate Relations Officer: Philabundance

As an integral part of the corporate partnerships team, the Corporate Relations Officer will cultivate, steward, and expand the relationships between Philabundance and its corporate donors, with direct responsibility for those giving up to $10,000 annually. This new position will be responsible for creating, implementing, and managing a comprehensive stewardship program that illustrates to our corporate donors the impact of their giving and the value of their continued support. This position will be responsible for the implementation and growth of a comprehensive annual membership program, including stewardship, acquisition and retention. This position will also identify those corporate donors that

are ready to engage at a higher level and will work with the Director of Strategic Partnerships to manage strategy and responsibility.

Specific Responsibilities:

Serve as primary relationship manager for corporate donors giving up to $10,000 and prospects

Design and implement a donor relations program to encompass corporate donor cultivation and stewardship activities

Work with colleagues in the events team on planning and implementation of stewardship events, including follow up for appropriate donor events Work with colleagues in the communications department on donor press releases, publications, and the updating of development collateral

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree and three-to-five years development experience, ideally with a focus on corporate partnerships

Experience managing multiple projects and deadlines along with a demonstrated ability to initiate and complete projects with limited supervision; superior organizational skills Strong computer skills; familiarity with Raiser’s Edge strongly preferred

Essential Job Functions:

Work in a seated position up to 8 hours a day, 5 days a week

Work in a seated position up to 8 hours a day, 5 days a week Ability to work weekends and evenings and flexibility to be on-site for events with short lead times

Ability to work weekends and evenings and flexibility to be on-site for events with short lead times See, hear, and speak with sufficient capability to perform assigned tasks

See, hear, and speak with sufficient capability to perform assigned tasks Lift/lower, push/pull and carry objects/parcels no greater than 50 pounds; when lifting/lowering, pushing/pulling and carrying objects/parcels greater than 50 pounds use 2 people or mechanical means

Lift/lower, push/pull and carry objects/parcels no greater than 50 pounds; when lifting/lowering, pushing/pulling and carrying objects/parcels greater than 50 pounds use 2 people or mechanical means Travel to other Philabundance sites and community sites as needed and required

Travel to other Philabundance sites and community sites as needed and required Demonstrate cognitive ability to: Follow directions and routines Concentrate, memorize and recall Identify logical connections and determine the sequence of response Proactive approach to coordinating work Evaluate problems and escalate as is necessary

Philabundance is an equal opportunity employer. All aspects of employment including the decision to hire, promote, discipline, or discharge will be based on merit, competence, performance, and business needs. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, marital status, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, veteran status or any other status protected under federal, state or local law. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Philabundance is an essential business. We believe and support the safety and security of all of our volunteers and our employees. Background checks will be completed for final candidates.