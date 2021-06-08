Chief Human Resources Officer: Compass Working Capital

Build and lead an equity-focused human capital strategy at a leading, nonprofit financial services organization that promotes economic mobility and financial security for families with low incomes.

About Compass Working Capital

Anti-poverty programs in the United States provide critical, but insufficient, support to families with low incomes. If we are to end poverty and close racial and gender wealth gaps in our communities, we must support families to build the financial assets and capabilities needed to achieve their goals and dreams.

Since 2005, Compass Working Capital (“Compass”) has been working to do just that, by providing savings and financial coaching programs that support families with low incomes to build assets, achieve their financial goals, and become financially secure. Our vision is to build a leading, nonprofit financial services organization that promotes economic mobility and financial security for families with low incomes by influencing field-related practice and policy. Within the last decade alone, Compass clients, who are primarily women of color, have built over $8 million in savings across our programs in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

In late 2019, through philanthropic investment, Compass embarked on a strategic plan to significantly expand its national scope and impact. This investment provides Compass with the funding and support to ready the organization for greater impact by ending asset poverty for 220,000 families with low incomes by 2030. We envision a day when asset building is the norm, and not the exception, in our nation’s anti-poverty work.

About the Position

Reporting to the CEO and serving as a member of the Executive Team, the CHRO (“CHRO”) is responsible for leading the development and execution of our equity-focused human capital strategy. The CHRO will oversee all human resources areas, including talent management, compensation benchmarking and analysis, benefits and payroll administration, employee engagement and relations, compliance, and workforce and professional development planning. As a member of the Executive Team, the CHRO will ensure Compass continues to build a strong, diverse, and inclusive culture across today’s organization and with an eye towards future growth.

We seek a solutions-focused and collaborative problem-solver who has demonstrated alignment with Compass’ mission, either through lived, work, or volunteer experience with families with low incomes. The ideal candidate will be a hands-on Human Resources leader who seeks an opportunity to build the Human Resources function in a growing, entrepreneurial nonprofit. The CHRO will directly manage a Human Resources Manager and Administrative Associate based in Boston. This role reports to the CEO.

Compass’ national headquarters is in downtown Boston, and the organization has a growing field presence in Philadelphia. Staff primarily live and work across the northeast region and in Philadelphia. The CHRO can be based in Boston or Philadelphia.

To learn more about working at Compass, our values, impact, benefits, and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, please click here.

Addressing Current and Future Needs

The urgency of Compass’ work has been underscored by the pandemic crisis, which has had a disparate health and economic impact on communities of color. At the same time, the crisis has accelerated the pace of innovation and entrepreneurship across the organization, particularly regarding talent development. Since March 2020, the Compass staff have been working fully remotely and providing financial coaching services for clients by phone and video. We are currently planning for a hybrid office model in which employees have flexibility regarding in person and remote work.

Responsibilities

Human Resources Strategy and Leadership

Develop and lead human resources planning and talent development strategy that is aligned with Compass’ vision, strategic plan, and values

Partner with the Executive Team to ensure that diversity, equity, and inclusion are primary in organizational decision making, practices, and culture

Ensure valued-added partnerships with our human resources partners and products, including our PEO, outsourced recruitment and human resource business partners, and employee experience technology, with an eye toward agility and future growth

Oversee the organization’s total compensation and benefits policies and practices

Lead internal employee communications, in partnership with Compass’ marketing and communications team

Design and implement employee engagement strategies and initiatives to strengthen culture, promote diversity and inclusion, and build internal capacity

Identify and respond to talent gaps, in partnership with managers, to build bench strength for future organizational growth and development

Oversee full life cycle of employee engagement, including hiring and onboarding, performance assessment, succession planning and offboarding with a focus on hybrid office model

Design and oversee an approach to professional learning, including leadership and management practices that align with the organization’s goals and priorities

Human Resources Systems, Administration, and Compliance

Ensure that Compass develops and maintains strong and compliant HR systems, processes, administrative records, and reporting

Provide oversight of payroll and benefits function

Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance

Ensure compliance with relevant local and national employment laws and regulations as Compass expands into new states

Oversee external HR related vendors and partners to ensure well-resourced and agile department focused on achieving organizational goals

Oversee performance management process to ensure employees receive frequent, clear, and actionable feedback that supports ongoing career development and strong organizational and manager engagement

Manage planning and budgets for HR services and employee benefits

General Administration

Lead Compass’ efforts to ensure employees have the tools and resources needed to thrive in both our physical offices and a remote work environment; act as point of contact for our Boston-based location at the Nonprofit Center and future office location in Philadelphia

Oversee Compass’ physical offices in order to ensure a supportive work environment for Compass employees and a welcoming environment for Compass clients and guests

Oversee a Boston-based Administrative Associate with responsibilities for reception, facilities, and other administrative needs

Qualifications

We seek a CHRO with a strong “roll-up-your-sleeves” attitude, entrepreneurial spirit, and excellent project management skills. Competitive candidates will demonstrate a strong technical background in human resources and agility within a resource-constrained environment.

There are innumerable ways to learn, grow, and excel professionally. We respect this when we review applications and take a broad look at the experience of each applicant. We want to get to know you and the unique strengths you will bring to the work. This said, we are most likely to be interested in your candidacy if you can demonstrate the majority of the qualifications and experiences listed below.

Experienced Human Resources and Talent Management Leader: The CHRO will have demonstrated expertise in scaling human resources and talent management functions. This person will have an extensive background managing and developing Human Resources Teams. Highly qualified candidates will bring innovative and proven practices in building and supporting teams in a remote work environment.

The CHRO will have demonstrated expertise in scaling human resources and talent management functions. This person will have an extensive background managing and developing Human Resources Teams. Highly qualified candidates will bring innovative and proven practices in building and supporting teams in a remote work environment.

The CHRO will work across the organization to nurture a transparent, inclusive, and compassionate culture where all employees feel recognized and valued. The CHRO will uphold the values of equity and inclusion in all systems and policies of the organization.

The CHRO will bring a background of managing organizational change and staff development, with a focus on continuous improvement and insights into the impacts of these changes on the culture of an organization. They will have practical experience in communicating change to staff within the organization. The CHRO will have demonstrated success in a fast-paced, collaborative, and learning-oriented environment.

Critical to success in this role, the CHRO will be skilled at building and sustaining excellent relationships with a demonstrated ability to connect, build bridges and work collaboratively. This person will model passion for the mission, a respect for people and a commitment to moving the organization forward.

Compensation + Benefits

This is an outstanding opportunity to contribute to a highly effective nonprofit’s executive team. Salary range begins at $125,000 and is commensurate with lived and professional experience. Compass’ comprehensive benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance, flexible spending accounts, paid parental leave, retirement savings, generous vacation, STD/LTD/Life Insurance, and paid professional development.

How to Apply

To apply to this position, please prepare a resume and cover letter to the attention of the Compass Working Capital Search Committee. For confidential inquiries or for assistance in completing the application, please contact search@positivelypartners.org.

Visit the application portal at: https://careers.positivelypartners.org/jobs/1190375-chief-human-resources-officer?promotion=245735-trackable-share-link-neli

Timeline and Hiring Process

We will review and respond to all applications received. While subject to change, candidates elected to advance throughout the process can expect to progress through a process that includes initial conversations with Positively Partners, an interview with the CEO and members of the Search Committee for finalists, and an interview day with staff. Start date is September 2021.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY STATEMENT

Compass Working Capital is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We consider applications for all positions, without regard to age, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry, creed, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, citizenship, physical or mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, veteran status, military status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

Compass Working Capital is committed to ensuring individuals with disabilities receive the accommodations required for them to interview for a position on our team. Should you require accommodations, please contact search@positivelypartners.org.