Development Manager: CASA Mercer

CASA for Children of Mercer and Burlington Counties provides services to children in foster care. Our mission is to train and supervise community volunteers, appointed by the Family Court, to advocate for the best interest of children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect.

JOB FUNCTIONS:

Under the direction of the Executive Director, the Development Manager helps ensure the success of CASA’s fund development efforts.

Events: Plan and implement CASA’s fund raising events, which are supported by an active and engaged Development Committee. A golf tournament and gala are already in the planning stages.

Grant Writing : With the Executive Director, conduct grant writing and reporting for private and public grants and contracts.

Donor Support : Create and distribute newsletters and other forms of communication, including annual appeal, to current and potential donors. Create donor-specific solicitation materials such as an annual report, to tell CASA’s story to a variety of constituents.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree required.

3-5 years fund raising experience required

Experience with donor database management, e-newsletter, Constant Contact, and online appeals.

Excellent communications skills and a high level of professionalism.

Must be able to successfully pass a background check.

Position Details

Full Time

Office is located in Ewing, NJ

Health benefits are provided, along with paid sick, holiday and vacation

Flexible hours and work-from-home options available.

To apply: