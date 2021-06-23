Parent Empowerment Coordinator: Public Citizens for Children and Youth (PCCY)

About PCCY

Public Citizens for Children and Youth (PCCY) is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives and chances of children within the Philadelphia region through thoughtful and informed advocacy.

Position Summary

PCCY is a fast-paced child advocacy organization that uses research, people power, and coalition building to create the momentum for reform of public policies that enable more children to grow up healthy, well-educated, and ready to take the reins of their communities. We are hiring a talented and experienced leader to increase the role that parents play in designing polices and building the will for investments that improve equity and increase opportunities for children. The Parent Empowerment Coordinator will join a team of energized, strategic, and diligent staff who seek to boost the outcomes of children—specifically children of color and those who are low-income.

Qualifications, Education, Experience, & Skills

Extensive experience designing and delivering engaging, motivational, and impactful trainings to a broad cross section of individuals.

Understanding of how public policy is created and enacted.

Strong verbal and written communications skills and a deep working knowledge of presentation software applications and tools, including PowerPoint and other more powerful applications.

A track record of positive engagement with community residents.

Program management skills including process management, data tracking and reporting, including proficiency in Excel.

A passion to connect citizens with their elected officials on behalf of the needs of children.

Post-secondary credentials or at least five years working or volunteering as a leader in community empowerment, advocacy, parent training, or similar fields.

Availability during evenings and weekends, likely to be 20% of the work hours.

Experience using social media (i.e. Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook) to build momentum and engagement of constituents.

Responsibilities

Hold parent input workshops to inform the focus and approach used by PCCY to train, engage, and empower parents.

Design and manage the Parent Empowerment Training Institute, including creating the menu of training options and designing the content specific to advocacy skills training and working with external partners and PCCY to offer subject-specific content.

Create recruitment framework and messaging and manage a recruitment system to identify parents who want to be engaged in our work; sign them up for what interests them in the PCCY Empowerment Training Program.

Deliver advocacy skills training recognizing that parents will often need training to be held during evenings or weekends; and organize advocacy storytelling with parent leaders and PCCY policy staff and effective leaders who have led great campaigns so that parents can learn the history of successful advocacy campaigns and powerful tools of advocacy.

Work with colleagues to create compelling “calls to action” that respond to the needs parents identify and align with PCCY programs so that parents can use their skills to advocate for change.

Coach parents as they prepare to meet with lawmakers, the press, or when they are scheduled to testify.

Work with colleagues to capture parent stories and help parents write and tell their stories to create the “case for change.”

Reports To: Executive Director

How to Apply: Email cover letter and resume to info@pccy.org with job title in subject line.

Salary and Benefits: $75,000 to $85,000

PCCY is an inclusive, equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring.