Early Childhood Racial Equity Coordinator: Public Citizens for Children and Youth

About PCCY

Public Citizens for Children and Youth (PCCY) is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives and chances of children within the Philadelphia region through thoughtful and informed advocacy. PCCY is a fast-paced child advocacy organization that uses research, people power, and coalition building to create the momentum for reform of public policies that enable more children to grow up healthy, well-educated, and ready to take the reins of their communities.

Position Summary

PCCY is looking to expand the Early Childhood Education team by adding an Early Childhood Racial Equity Coordinator who will play an instrumental role in the development of an Early Childhood Provider Council. The Racial Equity Coordinator will be responsible for assisting in the recruitment of participants for the Provider Council, and will act as the liaison between PCCY and the Provider Council. The Coordinator will work closely with the ECE Director and outside consultants to assist the Council in developing and executing a policy agenda that fulfills three (3) responsibilities:

Increase the efficiency and impact of the quality improvement systems in Philadelphia for early childhood providers.

Develop a Provider Hub that centralizes professional development and quality improvement resources for early childhood education programs in Philadelphia.

Develop and advocate for closing racial equity gaps in early childhood education in Southeast Pennsylvania.

Qualifications, Education, Experience, & Skills

Strong commitment to racial justice and desire to create safe, inclusive conversations on how to close racial equity gaps in early childhood education.

Extensive experience in community engagement/grassroots organizing, working in developing neighborhoods and communities in need.

A track record of successful and positive engagement with community residents.

Familiarity with the early childhood education systems in Southeast Pennsylvania, especially Philadelphia.

Experience and understanding of policymaking processes and lawmaking procedures.

Extensive communication skills and experience engaging with legislators and government officials.

Team player, able to coordinate, negotiate, manage, and work with outside consultants and stakeholders.

Strong verbal and written communications skills and a deep working knowledge of presentation software applications and tools, such as PowerPoint or similar software.

Program management skills including process management, data tracking and reporting, including proficiency in Excel.

Minimum five years of full-time professional work experience in community engagement, grassroots organizing, or other related advocacy work.

Minimum two years of experience supervising staff.

Bachelor’s degree in human services, social work, public policy, or related field required; Master’s degree preferred.

Ability to work occasional weekend or evening events.

Willingness to travel throughout Southeast Pennsylvania, especially Philadelphia, to visit and meet with early childhood providers, community stakeholders, and government officials.

Responsibilities

Develop and cultivate relationships with members of the early childhood education community in Southeast Pennsylvania, especially Philadelphia.

Visit and engage with early childhood education providers throughout Southeast Pennsylvania.

Act as the liaison between PCCY and outside early childhood consultants to achieve the goals of the Early Childhood Provider Council.

Assist in the development of policy agendas and strategic goals.

Work closely with outside consultants to recruit early childhood providers for Early Childhood Provider Council.

Convene and co-facilitate monthly meetings of the Early Childhood Provider Council.

Facilitate communications, write up agendas and meeting minutes, and track attendance of members of the Provider Council.

Collect data and track measurable outcomes of the Provider Council for grant reporting.

Assist in writing reports for funders and advocacy efforts.

Meet with lawmakers, government officials, and community stakeholders to meet advocacy goals.

Attend weekly ECE team meetings with the ECE director.

Reports To: Early Childhood Education Director

How to Apply: Email cover letter and resume to info@pccy.org with job title in subject line.

Salary and Benefits: $75,000 – $80,000

PCCY is an inclusive, equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in hiring.