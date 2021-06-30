Finance and Operations Manager: Research for Action

About the Organization

Research for Action (RFA) is an independent, non-profit educational research organization with a mission of using research to achieve equitable educational opportunities and outcomes to help inform better policy and practice decisions. With three decades of experience, our work is designed to strengthen public schools and postsecondary institutions; provide research-based recommendations to policymakers, practitioners, and the public at the local, state and national levels; and enrich the civic and community dialogue about public education.

Summary

RFA seeks an experienced and detail-oriented professional to fill the newly-created position of Finance & Operations Manager. It’s an exciting time to join RFA’s growing finance department, which consists of a Chief Financial Officer and Comptroller. The Finance & Operations Manager will report to the CFO and play a crucial role strengthening RFA’s accounting function, as well as ensuring compliance with nonprofit and governmental financial record-keeping and reporting requirements.

Key Responsibilities

Manage accounts receivable process by issuing invoices to a variety of vendors and clients, entering data into the accounting system, maintaining appropriate documentation, reviewing cash receipts, and performing monthly reconciliations.

Manage accounts payable process by receiving invoices from vendors, entering data into the accounting system, maintaining appropriate documentation, reviewing cash flow, and performing monthly reconciliations.

Reconcile organization’s credit card statement monthly; ensure all charges are properly documented.

Review general ledger accounts monthly and prepare adjusting journal entries to ensure all business transactions are recorded correctly.

Facilitate month-end close processes, including reconciliation of the general ledger and subledgers, updating financial spreadsheets and confirming accuracy of entries.

Support Comptroller with preparation of internal and external financial statements and analysis as needed for management.

Analyze procedures on an ongoing basis and recommend changes to develop and implement best practice accounting procedures.

Maintain the Fixed Asset and associated depreciation schedules; prepare monthly detail General journal entries; ensure proper recording of new purchases and disposals.

Record all payroll entries to general ledger ensuring that the data is appropriately captured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

Prepare for and assist with organizational audits, including but not limited to the annual financial, retirement plan, governmental and program audits; provide supporting schedules; ensure compliance with all external deadlines.

Maintain all contracts and grant information in Smartsheet.

Track due dates and financial reporting requirements over the life of each grant or contract and ensure compliance with all deadlines.

Assist in creating contracts, sub-contracts, sub-awards, sub-grants, and vendor agreements.

Works on special projects as requested and all other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

BA in accounting or another finance discipline; equivalent amount of training and experience considered

5-7 years of experience of accounting, bookkeeping, contract management, and/or nonprofit auditing experience

Understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Highly organized, detail oriented, and able to prioritize multiple assignments to meet deadlines

Strong communication skills with the ability to engage proactively and professionally both internally and externally

Strong analytical, organization, problem-solving and planning skills

Experience with Sage Intacct accounting software preferred

Advanced experience using Excel and other products in Microsoft Office suite

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Ability to proactively anticipate needs and develop new systems as needed

Excellent work ethic, enthusiasm, and positive attitude

How to Apply: Please provide your resume and cover letter. Apply here.

RFA is an equal employment opportunity employer and is committed to maintaining a diverse, inclusive, and non-discriminatory work environment. We do not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other characteristic.