Program Manager: Penn Center for Community Health Workers

About the organization:

Penn Center for Community Health Workers (chw.upenn.edu) is a national center of excellence focused on achieving health equity through effective, sustainable community health worker (CHW) programs. We have developed IMPaCT, a nationally-recognized, evidenced-based community health worker model that has served more than 13,000 Philadelphians. CHWs share life experience with the people they support and provide community-based social care, advocacy and navigation to those made disadvantaged due to race and socioeconomic position. In addition to our work in Philadelphia, we work with organizations across the country to help them launch and scale effective CHW programs, and partner with other organizations to shape local, state, and federal policies that impact the communities we serve and the CHW workforce. We are part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which provides competitive salaries and exceptional benefits, including an annual tuition benefit.

About the position:

To support our goals in helping to dismantle structures and systems that create injustice and inequity, we have expanded leadership opportunities within our organization. We are hiring two individuals, each of whom will lead a team of community health workers to improve health in marginalized communities through one-to-one patient relationships and manage a strategic portfolio within our organization. One program manager will lead our policy initiatives and the other will focus on community engagement and communications.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

About 80% of your time will be spent:

• Supervising the daily workflow of 4 CHWs, ensuring quality of patient outcomes by producing regular reports and coaching your team to develop their skills and do their best work

• Integrating CHWs into hospitals and primary care clinics and building strong relationships with clinical partners

About 20% of your time will be spent:

• Co-creating and implementing the Center’s policy or community engagement/communications strategic priorities

• Building and managing a team of CHWs and other staff who work with you to achieve the goals in your strategic area (e.g. policy or community engagement/communications). This includes support to be effective storytellers and ambassadors for our work, promoters of the CHW workforce, and local and national collaborators

Preferred Qualifications

• At least 5 full years of professional work experience

• Leadership experience within community-based organizations, preferably in a supervisory role

• Familiarity with healthcare and social service systems • Experience with social work and/or case management

• Comfort producing reports and using data to drive performance results

• Ability to thrive in a dynamic organization, where flexibility, organization, high performance, and creative thinking are strongly valued

• Passion for advancing health equity and social justice

• For the policy focused manager: prior experience working in partnership with other organizations, crafting briefing notes and position papers, and prepping others to speak compellingly to achieve policy goals

• For the community engagement/communications focused manager- self-starter who can make strong connections with individuals, local businesses and community organizations; excellent oral and written communication skills

To Apply:

Send cover letter and resume to Terry Mittelman (terry.mittelman@pennmedicine.upenn.edu) with subject line “Project Manager – (Insert position for which you’re applying).”

Please label attachments as follows: Lastname Firstname_PMcoverletter LastnameFirstname_PMresume