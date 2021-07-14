Assistant Director of Grants Management: Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library

Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library encompasses an unrivaled museum of American decorative arts in its mansion and galleries and a magnificent 60-acre naturalistic garden—all set on 1,000 gorgeous acres.

Winterthur employs a wide array of positions in the areas of curatorial, horticulture, education, conservation, library, maintenance, marketing, development, technology, and administration.

At Winterthur, employment is more than just work. The Winterthur employee is offered a unique and rewarding experience that is rich in culture and natural beauty. Winterthur considers its employees and volunteers to be among its greatest assets and welcomes applications from candidates who will contribute their specific skills to its mission “to inspire, enlighten, and delight all of its visitors while preserving and enhancing [Winterthur]” and also uphold its core values of agility, excellence, innovation, integrity, inclusion, and transparency.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Under the direction and mentorship of the Director of Philanthropy at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, the Assistant Director, Grants Management will play a key role in the Development Department in meeting fundraising goals. The Grant Manager advance and support the organization’s efforts to secure foundation, state, and and federal funding support, including: locating funding sources, preparing grant proposals, communicating with and coordinating among internal and external stakeholders, and fulfilling all reporting requirements. They must possess the ability to distill complex ideas and organizational strategy into a clearly articulated, data-based case for support. They will work in collaboration with the Development, Curatorial, Conservation, Library, Gardens, Exhibitions, Academic Programs, and Facilities teams to create funding proposals, stewardship reports, correspondence, and other Development writing needs for internal and external audiences.

Responsibilities:

Research, identify, solicit, and steward prospective and current grant and foundation funders to support programs and projects throughout the organization. Coordinate a portfolio of major grant and/or foundation prospects including NEA, NEH, IMLS, the Getty Foundation, Terra Foundation, and others. Prepare grant applications and reports to meet specified deadlines, including research, inter-departmental collaboration, authoring, editing, and submission. Lead cross-departmental grant efforts toward the submission of compelling grant applications; comfortable with project management to keep team members on track to fulfill requirements by established timeline. Monitor the progress of awarded grants and meet reporting deadlines as set by the funder. Assist with preparation of written proposal solicitations presented to individuals, corporations, and foundations outside of the grant process. Respond to a variety of writing requests associated with efforts to cultivate, solicit, and steward donors, sponsors, and members. Plans, develops, implements and manages assigned budget and allocation of assigned resources Support other Philanthropy Department initiatives. Fill current role gaps when needed. Participate in special project based fundraising and future capital campaigns. Complete other departmental activities as required.

Compensation: $45,000 – $55,000

Benefits: Including, but not limited to, medical, dental, and vision insurance; generous paid time off plan; 403b with employer match for eligible employees.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum Experience: Bachelor’s degree with 3+ years in grant writing or grants management, as well as experience with nonprofits.

Preferred Experience: Experience in the museum field, with a focus in the decorative arts.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS

Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Ability to communicate with a variety of stakeholders. Ability to complete complex grant proposals. Strong project management skills. Ability to exercise discretion and independent judgement. Strong attention to accuracy and detail. Ability to multi-task and think critically. Ability to work independently, as well as within a team, with initiative Ability to manage time, independently and cross departmentally with proficiency Ability to understand and maintain the highest levels of confidentiality Knowledge of grants management, philanthropic trends, and the cultural heritage landscape. Strong computer skills with experience in Raiser’s Edge and Microsoft Suite. Ability to assemble reports and spreadsheets. Flexibility, adaptability, and ability to shift priorities as needed to support institutional priorities.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS/WORKING ENVIRONMENT