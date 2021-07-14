Corporate Relations Manager: Mural Arts Philadelphia

Mural Arts Philadelphia is seeking a full‐time Corporate Relations Manager. Reporting to the Director of Development and a key member of the development team, this individual will manage and steward a Portfolio of corporate partners, establish new philanthropic partnerships, ensure ongoing high impact Corporate relationships, and obtain sponsorships for events and major projects from the local business community.

Essential Responsibilities:

● Design and implement an annual outreach strategy for corporate partners

● Manage sponsorship benefits fulfillment and steward corporate contacts to ensure

exemplary communication and opportunity matching

● Research and pursue new corporate partnership leads.

● Create letters, packets, proposals, reports, and other written materials targeting corporate partners

● Design and manage benefit packages for event sponsors; create sponsorship packets Manage and execute a portfolio of smaller donor events per year.

● Partner with the Director of Development in overseeing corporate strategy and corporate sponsored events

● Maintain accurate records of corporate sponsorship activity in the Raiser’s Edge database

Qualifications Include:

● Strong attention to detail, organization skills, and ability to manage several projects at one time

● Ability to work well within a diverse team in a fast‐paced environment

● Familiarity with the Greater Philadelphia corporate community

● Ability to anticipate project needs and discern work priorities

● Creativity and passion for linking the private sector to Mural Arts’ mission

Education and Experience:

● 3+ years of professional experience ideally in business development

● Nonprofit experience is favorable but not mandatory.

● Familiarity with Raiser’s Edge or comparable CRM system experience strongly preferred

● Able and willing to work non‐traditional hours, including evenings and weekends as needed to fulfill primary duties.

Mural Arts seeks candidates who value and demonstrate the following core competencies: committed problem solving, deep thinking & fearless creation, inquisitive learning, thoughtful communication, mindful collaboration, personal accountability, and a commitment to actively prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Salary:

This is a full-time, exempt salaried position. Mural Arts offer a competitive and comprehensive benefits and holiday package. The salary range is between $45,000.00 – $47,000.00

Anticipated start date: August 9, 2021