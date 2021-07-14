Manager of Programs and Special Events: Science History Institute

The Science History Institute is currently recruiting for the full-time position of Manager, Programs and Special Events. This newly-created position is a part of the Development department and will report to the Vice President of Development and External Relations. The Manager of Programs and Special Events will manage development-related programs to include special events, awards, as well as industry-related affiliate programs. Additionally, the Manager of Programs and Special Events will assist in managing Board of Directors meetings and communications.
The ideal candidate will possess the following qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree, preferably in history, communications or science.
- Minimum of five years of professional work experience in a non-profit, preferably in development.
- Proven project management skills, including the ability to successfully manage multiple projects simultaneously, to meet deadlines, to create and maintain project management documents and tools, and the ability to work with minimal supervision.
- Strong computer and database skills, including solid knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Experience with Raiser’s Edge is a plus.
- Experience or knowledge of social media management strategy.
- Strong professional presence and interpersonal skills, with the ability to represent the Institute in a professional manner to leaders in the chemical industry, scientists, donors and Board members.
- Ability to work evenings and weekends as needed.
- Ability to travel domestically and internationally (5-10%)