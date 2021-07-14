Manager of Programs and Special Events: Science History Institute

To be considered for this position, please send cover letter, resume and contact information for 3 professional references to:

MPSE2021@sciencehistory.org

The Science History Institute provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants and prohibits discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws. The Science History Institute is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion and strongly encourages applicants from underrepresented groups such as women, racioethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities to apply.

About the Organization

The Science History Institute collects and shares the stories of innovators and discoveries that shape our lives. We preserve and interpret the history of chemistry, chemical engineering, and the life sciences. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the Institute houses an archive and a library for historians and researchers, a fellowship program for visiting scholars from around the globe, an acclaimed museum that is free and open to the public, and a state-of-the art conference center. Visit sciencehistory.org to participate in one of our robust public programs, view our collections and exhibits online, and for free resources for historians, parents, teachers, and students.