Manager of Corporate and Foundation Relations – Full-Time Position: Settlement Music School

The Manager of Corporate and Foundation Relations will be responsible for securing funds in support of Settlement’s financial aid program, off-site partnerships, award-winning

Pre-K program, capital needs, and more. This position will be assigned a portfolio of donors and prospects and will be charged with actively building that portfolio through researching and forging new relationships with prospective foundations and corporate funders. This position also works in concert with the development department to develop effective strategies for reaching overall annual and campaign goals as a team.

The successful candidate will write compelling requests for funding and be adept at matching donor needs with organizational goals. The candidate will have the ability to manage complex proposal and reporting requirements within the School’s organizational structure.

Qualifications: Five years of progressively responsible fundraising experience is preferred. Candidates for this position must be extremely organized, enjoy a fast-paced environment, be detail-oriented, and will have the ability to manage multiple deadlines and projects simultaneously. Must be goal-oriented, strategic, and a self-starter. Superb oral and written communications and interpersonal skills are a must, as is a great sense of humor. Experience with Word, Excel, and fundraising software is essential. An interest and relevant experience in music and/or education are helpful.

Responsibilities: