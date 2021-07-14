Marketing Manager: Museum of the American Revolution

The Marketing Manager will work closely with the Director of Marketing to develop, manage, and implement marketing strategies that result in audience growth, increased visibility and brand awareness, on-site attendance, and digital engagement.

Primary Areas of Responsibility:

Assist Director of Marketing with development of goal-driven, audience-centric marketing strategies for the Museum.

In collaboration with and under the supervision of Director of Marketing, manage all marketing and promotional activities for the Museum.

Lead marketing project management and work closely with all divisions to ensure deadlines are met.

Manage the implementation of advertising schedule, ensuring all advertising creative is approved and submitted on time.

Work collaboratively with Museum’s graphic designer to create multi-channel marketing materials in line with strategic marketing goals and objectives.

Manage the development and production of marketing collateral.

Assume proactive responsibility for marketing public-facing programs and events.

Monitor and report on effectiveness of marketing campaigns. Analyze and synthesize insights from multi-channel marketing touchpoints to make recommendations for refining marketing strategies, in line with Museum goals.

Develop and implement on-site and online visitor surveys; evaluate and report results on visitor preferences and demographic data to better inform marketing initiatives.

In collaboration with, and under the supervision of Director of Marketing, create a transparent, centralized program for the dissemination of all Museum audience insights.

Maintain effective internal communications to ensure that all relevant company functions are kept informed of marketing objectives.

Build and maintain relationships with local cultural institutions and partners in managed effort to promote region as a tourist attraction.

Represent the Marketing Department at both internal and external events as needed.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Bachelor’s degree or higher

2-3 years of marketing related experience with a museum, cultural organization, tourist attraction or other not-for-profit organization

Strong preference for candidates with demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively to ideate and implement audience engagement events

Mission- and goal-driven, proactive, accountable, and results-oriented, with growth mindset

Analytical, with creative outlook

Superior writing skills required

Strong project management and organizational skills

Ability to produce under tight deadlines with multiple priorities

Ability to work independently and as part of a dynamic team

Ability to work weekends, evening hours, or holidays as needed

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite programs. Knowledge of and proficiency using e-CRM and CMS systems preferred