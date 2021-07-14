Senior Manager, Institutional Giving: The Philadelphia Orchestra Association

The Senior Manager will steward current institutional funders, including benefit fulfillment, ticket assistance, event planning and execution (with the Orchestra’s Events team), and other functions.

With an eye toward growing the Orchestra’s Institutional Giving program, the Senior Manager will work with the Orchestra’s Research team to develop and evaluate a pipeline of prospects for cultivation and solicitation. The Senior Manager will be involved in all stages of the cultivation and solicitation process, from outreach to in-person visits to proposal writing.

Essential Functions and Responsibilities

Manage a portfolio of current institutional funders, providing stewardship services to ensure continued annual support. Assist the Senior Director with other institutional funders outside of that portfolio.

Prepare letters of inquiry, proposals, reports, and budgets for current and prospective institutional funders, using the Orchestra’s database to document and track all activities.

Manage the delivery of all sponsor and funder benefits, coordinating with colleagues in other departments to ensure timely and accurate fulfillment.

Work closely with Development department colleagues to identify and research prospective institutional donors for all Orchestra and Academy of Music programs and fundraising events.

Works closely with Senior Director to attend to institutional donors at concerts and special events.

Provide administrative support to the Senior Director with revenue and expense tracking; meeting scheduling; calendar coordination; correspondence drafting (including acknowledgment letters); and general department recordkeeping.

Monitor the Institutional Giving budget, including monthly and annual reconciliation of budget transactions.

Manage the disbursement, tracking and invoicing needs for the Institutional Giving team.

Maintain filing systems for the Institutional Giving team, both hard copy and electronic.

Manage concert ticket inventory and distribution for dedicated Development Department boxes at all concerts.

With assistance from the Special Events team, help plan, organize, and execute Institutional Giving special events, meetings, and receptions.

Work closely with the Development Services team to ensure proper booking of all institutional gifts.

Uses the Orchestra’s CRM (Tessitura) to manage institutional profiles, run reports, and conduct basic donor research.

Education/Experience

Bachelor’s degree required. A minimum of three (3) years of experience working in institutional fundraising at a nonprofit organization, including demonstrable experience writing proposals and reports, as well as grant compliance and outcome measurement. Knowledge of fundraising best practices and experience using a CRM platform are highly desirable. Appreciation of orchestral music and an understanding of the role of a performing arts organization in community life are important.

Knowledge/Skills/Abilities

Strong organizational skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously while adhering to strict deadlines and producing quality results with attention to detail.

Impeccable writing, editing, and communication skills, with an emphasis on proposal and report writing for institutional funders and persuasive articulation of the Orchestra’s mission and programming.

Solid interpersonal skills and the ability to work collaboratively across the Development department and the entire organization.

Ability to work independently, problem solve, exercise good judgement, and maintain a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality.

Experience with meeting and event planning.

Strong computer skills are required, including database management and the ability to learn new software. Experience with standard office software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams, Zoom) is required, and ideally experience with donor research platforms.

Ability to work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment with rapidly evolving priorities.

Working Conditions/Physical Demands

Routine for office environment. The employee will be required to have a flexible schedule to accommodate and staff events. This position will require early mornings, late evenings, and weekends.