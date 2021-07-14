Associate Director of Development: Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia

The Associate Director of Development is a full-time staff position responsible for overseeing daily and strategic management of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia’s individual and corporate membership program and individual, corporate, foundation, and government fundraising efforts, and leading database administration and program analytics. As Associate Director, this position is part of the staff leadership of the organization and is a member of the Staff Leadership Team. All Staff Leadership Team members are responsible for guiding the strategic vision of the organization, implementing the board-approved Strategic Plan, and participating collaboratively in high level strategic management. This position reports directly to the Executive Director.

At JASGP, we continually celebrate cultural flexibility and curiosity through ongoing training and professional development. As an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our staff and board are representative of our varied stakeholders, including our neighbors in Philadelphia’s West Park and the Japanese heritage community in the Philadelphia region.

JASGP is a private nonprofit organization that connects Japan and Greater Philadelphia through: operating and preserving Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, which hosts over 45,000 visitors each year; producing the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival with up to 15,000 attendees; presenting a US-Japan Business & Public Policy Series; and providing Japanese arts, business, and cultural programming for all ages.

This is a salaried position with full health and dental benefits, life insurance, short- and long-term disability, and generous paid time off.

Responsibilities include:

Development, oversight, and implementation of: Individual and corporate membership programs using Blackbaud Altru, with monthly membership evenings at Shofuso. Corporate sponsorship for programs like the annual cherry blossom festival and 10k race, and other cultural and preservation programs. US-Japan Business & Public Policy quarterly program with board committee support. Foundation and government grants for general operating and project support, with strong contributions from other senior staff.

Individual giving through point-of-sale donations and campaigns on-site, mid-season Preservation Appeal, and end-of-year Annual Appeal. ED significantly supports major giving and board giving.

Annual Stakeholder Meeting and Reception with full staff support.

Supervision of two staff members: Existing Marketing & Communications Coordinator (FT), who promotes JASGP programming and Shofuso visitation in addition to development communications. New Membership & Development Associate (FT), to be hired by the new Associate Director of Development to begin year-end 2021.

Organizational advancement, development, and strategic support as a member of the four person Staff Leadership Team, composed of the Associate Director of Development, the Associate Director of Exhibits & Programs, the Associate Director of Administration & Operations, and the Executive Director.

Strategic thinking and action through regularly assessing JASGP’s long-term development goals and acting swiftly to take advantage of new opportunities.

Continuing professional growth and development through seminars, workshops and professional affiliations, as well as readings to keep abreast of fundraising and membership trends.

Position requirements: