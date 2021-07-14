Director of Philanthropy: American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania

This is an incredibly exciting time in the ACLU’s history that presents an unparalleled opportunity for a dynamic, enthusiastic and experienced fundraising professional. After celebrating its 100th anniversary with a record-breaking event in February 2020, the organization is poised to capitalize on accelerated donor and funder interest stemming from its high-profile work surrounding the 2020 election, LGBT rights, immigrants’ rights, policing, and criminal legal reform. The Director of Philanthropy will leverage Pennsylvania’s key role in the nationwide struggle for justice and civil liberties to increase our affiliate’s revenue stream to support significant expansion of our influence and impact over the next five to ten years. Building on existing donor relationships and a robust major donor prospect pool, and partnering with our national office on key leadership gift strategies, the Director of Philanthropy will have a significant opportunity to increase investments in the ACLU-PA and to play a major role in an organization that continues to make a real difference in people’s lives. The right candidate will provide visionary, strategic leadership to build and strengthen relationships between donors and the organization, toward the goal of generating leadership gifts to support the ACLU’s current and future strategic goals.
The Director of Philanthropy, a member of the management team reporting to the Executive Director, is charged with developing and overseeing the program to raise funds, including identifying prospects that have both the capacity and demonstrated interest in investing in the ACLU to generate longstanding, tangible victories. Working closely with the Executive Director and key lay leaders and national ACLU staff, the Director of Philanthropy is responsible for planning, supervising and executing development programs to: 1) reach our annual and long-range fundraising goals, and 2) develop strategies to support the growth and expansion of the organization. The Director of Philanthropy supervises the Associate Director of Philanthropy, the Assistant Director of Philanthropy, and the Donor Communications and Development Operations Manager. Please note that, in response to COVID-19, this position is remote until September 2021, with the possibility of extension pending health and safety regulations.
$107,500 annually
Salary is $107,500 annually. Excellent benefits include generous vacation and sick leave; individual/family employer-provided health insurance; life insurance and long-term disability; defined contribution plan with employer match; and 10 paid holidays. Relocation assistance may be available for out-of-state candidates. This position is full-time, salaried, and exempt from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Responsibilities
Strategy and Support
- Manage the Executive Director’s major gifts fundraising workload, including assigning and tracking weekly tasks and action steps
- Develop goals, strategies, and cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship plans for each donor, ensuring that each receives frequent personalized “touches”
- Generate and analyze data, to ensure that the department is successful in achieving clearly defined, measurable goals
- Work strategically with, and provide progress reports to, the ACLU-PA’s Development Committee and Board of Directors
Major Gifts and Planned Giving
- Develop and lead a comprehensive departmental work plan that focuses on major gifts and includes specific fundraising goals and targets for face-to-face solicitations of individual donors, proposals, appeals and campaigns
- Expand the number of major donors ($10,000+ annual gift) in Pennsylvania
- Manage relationships for a portfolio of 50-75 donors and prospects with the capacity to make annual contributions of $10,000+, including those assigned to the Executive Director
- Pending COVID-19 health and safety regulations and assisted by technology as appropriate, engage in face-to-face solicitations and other direct engagement with donors and prospects, and arrange and support engagement for the Executive Director, program staff, and select volunteer leaders
- Work with a team to draft donor correspondence and materials
- Partner with colleagues from the national ACLU to advance key donor relationships
- In partnership with national ACLU staff, conduct prospect research and actively lead identification of major gift prospects
- Develop an annual fundraising case statement which encapsulates the ACLU-PA’s unique ability to address urgent civil liberties issues and demonstrates the need for support
- Work collaboratively with national ACLU staff to pursue strategies and market planned giving opportunities to expand membership in planned giving programs
- Track, cultivate and sustain planned givers
- Utilize the ACLU’s nationwide database to manage donors, staff, and run reports
Foundations/Grants
- Build portfolio of foundation/grant prospects and supervise the writing of grants
- Maintain foundation grants calendar of submissions and reporting cycles
- Maintain relationships with key decision-makers at grantmaking institutions, and keep them updated on key developments in the funded projects outside of the formal reporting requirements
Management
- Maintain accurate, confidential records of progress of all giving campaigns for the Executive Director and the Development Committee of the Board of Directors
- Be proficient in national ACLU policies – including donor confidentiality policies, sharing rules, and national/affiliate agreements with regard to restricted gifts
- Ensure that supervisees’ tasks are assigned and completed and individual goals are clearly articulated and met
- Participate in the Development Department budget planning and monitor expenditures as well as providing goals and objectives for organizational budgets
- Prepare quarterly development reports for the Board of Directors
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
While no one person will likely have all of the qualifications listed below, a successful candidate will bring many of the following qualifications and skills:
- Bachelor’s degree with at least five years’ experience in fundraising
- Demonstrated success in major gift solicitation ($10,000+) for an advocacy or community-based organization
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively with and quickly gain the respect and support of various and diverse constituencies, including board members and other volunteer leaders, affiliate and national staff members, donors, and high net worth prospects
- Excellent written, verbal, presentational and diplomacy skills
- Previous experience managing direct reports with attention to creating an environment of equity, inclusion, and belonging within a team; strong performance management and delegation skills
- Database and record-keeping proficiency, including donor database/CRM experience
- Demonstrated ability to motivate, lead and collaborate with colleagues and volunteers in a strategic approach
- Sound judgment in maintaining confidentiality of donor information
- Expressed commitment to the core priorities of the ACLU-PA’s mission, including criminal legal reform, First Amendment rights, immigrants’ rights, LGBQ&T equality, privacy and security, and racial justice, and experience centering those directly impacted by these issues
- Strong dedication to ethical fundraising through a racial justice lens, including an emphasis on centering the voices of directly impacted individuals and a resistance to using tokenism or white savior narratives in fundraising work
- Valuing differences of race, ethnicity, age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ability, and socio-economic circumstances
Preferred Qualifications
- Salesforce experience a plus
- Experience with multi-faceted campaign planning, implementation and management
- Strong interpersonal skills and ease working with donors, volunteers, and staff
- A creative approach to problem-solving and an ability to innovate and implement new fundraising strategies
- Experience developing successful marketing materials
- High-level organizational skills; detail-oriented with strong follow-through and the ability to meet deadlines
To Apply:
All applications are treated confidentially. Interested candidates should send a letter of application, resume’, a short business writing sample and a description of a successful fundraising campaign effort to devsearch@aclupa.org. Please include “Director of Philanthropy” in the subject line of the email. In your letter, please indicate where you learned of the posting. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled, at which time the job announcement will be removed from our website: www.aclupa.org/jobs.
The ACLU-PA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public interest organization, dedicated to defending and enhancing personal freedoms protected by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights through litigation, legislative advocacy, and community education. It is a fast-paced environment that addresses headline-making issues with powerful personal stories and dynamic, precedent-setting solutions. The ACLU-PA has three offices, ten volunteer chapters, over 40,000 members and donors, 37 employees, and a $5.3 million operating budget.
The ACLU-PA is an equal opportunity employer. We value a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. The ACLU-PA encourages applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status, citizenship, disability, veteran status, or record of arrest or conviction.
ACLU-PA’s hiring process will comply with Philadelphia’s Fair Criminal Records Screening Standards (“Ban the Box”) ordinance.
The ACLU-PA comprises two separate corporate entities, the American Civil Liberties Union (the “Union”) of Pennsylvania and the ACLU Foundation (the “Foundation”) of Pennsylvania. The Union is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit corporation, and ACLU membership dues fund its lobbying work. Donations to the Union are not tax-deductible. The ACLU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. Foundation funds support litigation and public education efforts. Donations to the Foundation are tax-deductible. The Director of Philanthropy is an employee of the ACLU Foundation of Pennsylvania.
Both the ACLU of Pennsylvania and the ACLU Foundation of Pennsylvania have the same overall mission, and share office space, employees, and the same board of directors. The two entities are jointly known by the term “ACLU-Pennsylvania.”