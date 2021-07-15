Forensic Interviewer: Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center

REPORTS TO: Program Director

FAIR LABOR STANDARD ACT STATUS: Exempt

POSITION SUMMARY



The Forensic Interviewer is responsible for conducting non-leading, child friendly, developmentally appropriate interview of children affected by sexual and physical abuse for Mission Kids. The Forensic Interview is also responsible for the facilitation and promotion of a team investigation approach of child abuse cases.

REQUIREMENTS

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & TASKS

Interviewing children, as well as adults with disabilities, who have potentially been victimized or witnessed a crime or violence.

Responsible for following the National Child Advocacy Center’s (NCAC) protocol for interviewing children who are suspected victims of child abuse (sexual or physical) and witnesses of abuse or violence.

Testify in civil and criminal court proceedings as required.

Function as an effective member and facilitator of a multi-disciplinary team including law enforcement personnel, case workers, prosecutors, medical and mental health personnel.

Facilitate monthly case review meetings with members of the multi-disciplinary team.

Participate in Local, State and National Peer Review meetings on a bi-annual basis to give and receive feedback about Forensic Interviews.

Participate in National Journal Club phone call to discuss the most up to date research within the field of Forensic Interviewing and Child Advocacy Center’s.

Conduct professional outreach, including trainings about mandated reporting, child abuse, and Mission Kids CAC.

Provide orientation to new multidisciplinary team members on the team approach to investigating or intervening in child abuse;

Responsible for ensuring the multidisciplinary team members understand the importance and role of all multidisciplinary team members, including mental health and medical professionals.

Additional responsibilities include supporting the general day-to-day activities of the Children’s Advocacy Center, promoting and advocating for the programs offered through Missions Kids

Program writing support.

Other duties as assigned by Executive Director.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Knowledge of child abuse and family violence;

PC literacy including basic knowledge of Word for Windows and Excel, PowerPoint and data base functions.

Excellent written and oral communication skills; presentation experience helpful.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Preferred training in nationally approved child sexual abuse interview model.

Preferred experience testifying in court.

Bi-lingual preferred

Able to travel over night to conference and training requirements.

Must have valid driver’s license or ability to get to programs at various locations.

Successful completion of background checks which include child abuse history, criminal history and FBI clearances, with no criminal history.

Education & Training

Bachelor’s Degree plus 5 years’ experience in a field that would prepare the candidate for interviewing suspected victims of child physical or sexual abuse. Master’s Degree preferred.

Experience working with victims of child sexual abuse, physical abuse and family violence.

Good organizational and writing skills and the ability to work independently.

Good communication skills and the ability to work well with others as part of a team.

Capability to participate in community presentations and outreach programs.

Ability to travel to attend and complete mandatory training and professional meetings.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS & WORKING CONDITIONS

The physical demands described here and representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations that do not cause an undue hardship on the company may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions, as long as that would not hinder or prevent performance of duties, or be of safety concern.

Physical Requirements:

_X_ Light: Lifting 0-10 Lbs. Working Conditions and Schedules:

Interacting with

Co-workers,

MDT members,

Clients,

Community Members

Office machinery usage

Phones

Fax

Computers

Necessary traits for this position:

X Seeing X Hearing X Talking* X Reading* X Writing*

x Basic comprehension of English language using the traits* marked above for purposes of safety, management

direction and job responsibility and minimal third party interaction.

x Proficiency of the traits* marked above in the following languages for business letters, memos, customer

interaction, presentation, demonstrations, employee direction, audits, etc.:

X English X Spanish (a plus)

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

Employees are responsible and accountable for:

Compliance with workplace policies and procedures for risk identification, risk assessment and risk control

Active participation in activities associated with the management of workplace health and safety

Identification and reporting of health and safety risks, accidents, incidents, injuries and property damage at the workplace

Correct utilization of appropriate personal protective equipment

Applicants should send a resume and cover letter to jobs@missionkidscac.org