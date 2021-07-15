Family Advocate: Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center

REPORTS TO: Program Director

FAIR LABOR STANDARD ACT STATUS: Non-Exempt

POSITION SUMMARY

The Family Advocate (FA) is considered to be a member of the multidisciplinary team, along with The Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth, District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement, and medical specialists. The FA must possess the skills and demeanor to interface with child victims and their parents and the other professionals who form the multidisciplinary team around any given case.

REQUIREMENTS

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & TASKS

The critical role of the FA is to educate clients, help them anticipate possible stressors, provide accurate, up-to-date information, and continued access to services. The Family Advocate coordinates services to ensure a consistent and comprehensive network of support for the child and family. The FA at MK provides support to child victims of crime (primarily child sexual abuse, but also serious physical abuse, and witnesses to violent crimes) and their non-offending family members. The responsibilities of the FA include:

· Greeting and orientation of children and families to the CAC

· Reduction of fear and stress of the child and family while participating at the CAC

· Arranging referrals for crisis-intervention and counseling services for child victims and family members

· Providing information to family members regarding dynamics of child abuse and the coordinated multidisciplinary response

· Developing, maintaining and assisting in access to victims’ rights information

· Court education, support and accompaniment when necessary

· Providing assistance to link family to access to treatment and other services such as housing, public assistance, food, clothing, and domestic violence intervention

· Providing updates to the family on case status, continuances,

· case dispositions and sentencing

· Ongoing follow up contact with families

· Maintaining awareness and prevention educational materials

· Assisting victims with filing for Crime Victims Compensation claims as necessary

· Interfacing with multidisciplinary team members and attend monthly MDT meetings

· Coordinating referrals with partner agencies, scheduling appointments and referrals for medical exam and mental health evaluation/treatment

· Medical examination accompaniment as needed

· Assisting in tracking of case dispositions

· Participating in outreach activities, presentations and community relations

· Attending appropriate training to enhance and/or maintain skills

· Helping organize and participating in fundraising events

· Assisting in administrative duties as requested

· Other tasks as requested by Executive Director

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:

· Victim advocacy;

· The criminal justice system and the roles of the participants;

· Victim rights;

· The effect of trauma and appropriate response techniques;

· Dynamics of family violence and child abuse;

· Criminal justice record systems; and

· Appropriate community resources available for crime victims.

Skills to:

· Assist victims in crisis, either in person or over the phone, using crisis intervention techniques while maintaining composure and professionalism;

· Effectively summarize information for victims in person and in written form;

· Establish and maintain effective working relationships with crime victims, social service organizations, law enforcement, District Attorney staff, county staff, and other community groups;

· Operate computer office software and other office equipment to maintain accurate and complete records; and

· Maintain a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality.

Ability to:

· Intervene with individuals in stressful situations and assess individual needs;

· Empathize and establish rapport with victims, communicate court procedures, and provide emotional support;

· Establish and maintain effective working relationship with district attorneys;

· Investigate and document restitution claims;

· Communicate effectively both orally and in writing;

· Maintain accurate and complete records; and

· Organize and conduct training sessions and workshops.

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Minimum of Bachelor’s degree in social services, psychology, criminal justice or related field and three years’ experience; Master’s degree a plus. Experience with child abuse/child sexual abuse a plus.

• Valid PA driver’s license and insurance required

• Good computer skills and proficiency in Word, Outlook and Excel required

• Excellent oral and written skills required

• Bi-lingual a plus

• Successful completion of background checks which include child abuse history, criminal history and FBI clearances

The physical demands described here and representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations that do not cause an undue hardship on the company may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions, as long as that would not hinder or prevent performance of duties, or be of safety concern.

Physical Requirements:

_X_ Light: Lifting 0-10 Lbs. __ Moderate: Lifting 0-25 Lbs. _ _ Heavy: Lifting 25+Lbs

Working Conditions and Schedules:

Interacting with

· Co-workers

· MDT partners

· Clients

Office machinery usage

· Phones

· Fax

· Computers

Necessary traits for this position:

X Seeing X Hearing X Talking* X Reading* X Writing*

X Basic comprehension of English language using the traits* marked above for purposes of safety, management

direction and job responsibility and minimal third party interaction.

X Proficiency of the traits* marked above in the following languages for business letters, memos, customer

interaction, presentation, demonstrations, employee direction, audits, etc.:

X English X Spanish (a plus)

Applicants should send a resume and cover letter to jobs@missionkidscac.org