Communications Director: Media Impact Funders

Minimum Salary/Hourly Rate: $75,000.00

Maximum Salary/Hourly Rate: $75,000.00

We are seeking an energetic, creative, and nimble Communications Director to help us shape the story of this rapidly transforming field. The successful candidate will:

Work directly with MIF’s Executive Director to develop editorial, outreach and strategic communications strategies

Manage MIF’s digital presence, including its website, as well as social media

Produce monthly newsletters targeting priority audiences

Write, commission and edit online articles about news, trends and best practices in the media funding field

Oversee creation of original research reports and other special projects

Closely track the field of media philanthropy to highlight content through MIF programming and communications

Work closely with program staff around event communications

Work closely with development staff around member engagement strategies

Engage with diverse audiences, including funders, media makers, journalists, researchers, board members, etc. around various projects and initiatives

Manage design consultants, and serve as liaison to external web development team as needed

Participate in strategic planning activities and evaluate communications efforts regularly to provide guidance and expertise to improve plans and processes

Moderate or facilitate virtual and in-person discussions as needed

This position reports directly to the Executive Director.

This full-time, 35-hour-per-week position’s salary is $75,000 and is negotiable depending on experience level. We also offer a comprehensive benefits package, including complete coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance; a retirement contribution; a childcare stipend; a generous paid-time-off program; a flexible remote work schedule; and staff development opportunities.

Our office is located in downtown Philadelphia, though MIF staff is currently working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. When it is safe to return to in-person work, a partial remote-working arrangement is possible for this position. Our ideal candidate can work in the office a minimum of one day a week, and is available to participate in-person at meetings and events around the country.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 5-7 years of professional communications experience

At least 7 years of demonstrated experience in writing, editing, content strategy, and project management – those with practitioner experience in journalism or other media writing are encouraged to apply

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, public relations, English or related field preferred, but not required; a Master’s degree a plus

Skills and experience in most of the media platforms that currently drive interest and visibility in an organization and its work: digital, print, social media, broadcast

Creative and critical thinker, self-starter, team player and adaptable to a rapidly transforming field

The ability to work effectively with a small team, but also independently and be a self-starter

Ability to manage multiple projects on multiple deadlines

Experience with WordPress for website management, MailChimp for newsletter management, and other platforms for disseminating and communicating information

Experience in creating/editing graphics for web and print

Experience with social media in a professional capacity

Strong communications skills – written, verbal, and editorial

Meticulous attention to detail

High-caliber editorial judgment

The ability to travel to meetings and conferences as needed throughout the year

Moderation and facilitation skills a plus

An interest in and knowledge of the philanthropic sector is a strong plus