Director of Programs and Education: Historical Society of Pennsylvania

Position Summary: As part of its goal to ensure its collections are effectively shared with its various audiences through public and educational programming, HSP seeks to hire an experienced humanities professional as the Director of Programs & Education. The Director will oversee the institution’s public programming and educational initiatives while implementing best practices in terms of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Director of Programs & Education will report directly to the President & CEO and will participate as a member of the Executive Team (senior staff). This is a full-time, exempt position.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement HSP’s public programming, including general interest history programs, genealogy programs, and cross-disciplinary programming;
- Develop programming relevant to diverse audiences and that tells the American story from multiple viewpoints reflecting the strengths of HSP’s collections;
- Work closely with the library and development departments when considering program development;
- Work closely with the communications manager to ensure programs are appropriately marketed and made visible and financially viable;
- Engage with various audience and community groups during program planning and to assess the value of HSP’s programs;
- Develop important partnerships and collaborative programming;
- Evaluate and manage HSP’s programming model considering onsite, virtual and hybrid platforms;
- Manage HSP’s K-12 workshops and other educational offerings, engaging with K-12 and college/university students and teachers both onsite and in classrooms;
- Develop, implement and monitor department budgets and grant/contract budgets;
- Other duties as assigned.
Job Requirements:
- M.A. in Public History, Museum Studies, Museum Education or equivalent degree or experience;
- At least 5 years of experience working in museums programming and/or museums education;
- Strong track record of outreach to various types of audiences;
- Strong leadership and management skills with the ability to develop and maintain budgets;
- Must be computer literate with a working knowledge of Internet, e-mail, Microsoft Word, Excel and Microsoft Office.
Status: Exempt