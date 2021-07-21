Assistant Director of Development and Alumni Engagement: Tyler School of Art and Architecture of Temple University

Reporting to the Director of Development for the Tyler School of Art and Architecture, the Assistant Director of Development and Alumni Engagement will create and manage a comprehensive alumni relations and annual giving strategy to increase alumni engagement, donor acquisition/retention, and overall participation rates. Working in coordination with the University’s Alumni and Constituent Engagement team and the Assistant Dean for Strategic Communications at Tyler, the Assistant Director will plan and execute multiple alumni and donor engagement projects, including publications, events, and consistent communications. The Assistant Director will assist in identifying and soliciting prospects and donors and will serve as the staff liaison for the School Alumni Association Board and Architecture Professional Advisory Group.

Over the past 85 years, the Tyler School of Art and Architecture has graduated over 15,000 alumni, including influential practitioners and scholars. The Associate Director will support the full array of Tyler programs in Art, Art Education and Art Therapy, Art History, Architecture and Environmental Design and Graphic Design serving alumni in the Philadelphia area and throughout the country and the world.

The Assistant Director of Development and Alumni Engagement will create and manage Tyler’s alumni relations strategy with an emphasis on increasing alumni engagement rates. Develops, implements, and manages an alumni communications strategy that creatively engages constituents on a regular and frequent basis from time of graduation on. Manages the development, writing, design, production and distribution of alumni communications, including but not limited to, email, social media, newsletters, magazines, and emerging modes of communication. Coordinates and executes alumni events, including, but not limited to, reunions, lectures, panels, gallery tours, Alumni Weekend, Homecoming, and annual giving events. Will leverage alumni interest to develop, support, and facilitate alumni-led initiatives. Partners with central Alumni Relations to develop new events and volunteer opportunities. Devises and implements a strategy for keeping abreast of alumni activities for dissemination in school and university communications. In collaboration with central Institutional Advancement, will manage the annual fund process for Tyler including direct mail campaigns specific to the school and external communications related to alumni and donor development and awareness. Devises strategies to grow annual fund income for Tyler. Supports the Tyler Alumni Association Board activities, including serving as the staff liaison. This will include the identification of volunteers and the development and implementation of innovative programs and events for alumni and friends of Tyler. Supports the Architecture Professional Advisory Group in its efforts to promote and provide guidance on matters related to professional engagement for architecture and its allied disciplines at Tyler.

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in related field and three years of related experience that includes working in a highly visible service-focused environment preferably in higher education in the arts, architecture, or design; writing, proofreading and editing; event planning and management; knowledge of communication resources and strategies; and project management. Equivalent combination of education and experience may be considered.

Required Skills & Abilities:

Ability to travel and work nights/weekends/early mornings.

Demonstrated organizational skills, along with the ability to multi-task and successfully complete projects with competing deadlines.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to interact with a diverse group of individuals both inside and outside of the university.

Ability to take initiative and work independently and in a team environment.

Ability to supervise and work effectively with student and volunteer workers.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills, including proofreading skills.

Demonstrated comfort with hard format communications media, social media, and emerging modes of communications.

Demonstrated proficiency with MS Office Suite, including advanced database skills.

Demonstrated expertise in manipulating data and producing reports.

Ability to articulate the vision and mission of the Tyler School of Art and Architecture and the university.

Demonstrated creativity and strategic thinking with the ability to take initiative.

Flexibility and willingness to adjust to a dynamic University work environment.

Demonstrated professional demeanor and ability to handle confidential information.

Familiarity with Banner, Cognos and FPM reporting functions preferred.

