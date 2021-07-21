Membership Manager: Rodeph Shalom

Congregation Rodeph Shalom (RS) is a vibrant Reform community in center city

Philadelphia. It has grown to become the largest Jewish congregation in the region. It is a fast‐

paced, mission‐driven workplace, and welcomes employees who strive for excellence.

Our vision: immersed in Jewish time, guided by enduring values, compelled to moral action; we

create profound connections. Through this lens, this individual will ensure that all work

activities are in alignment, thus helping RS to realize its full potential as a sacred community.

Responsibilities

Make certain that current and prospective members establish and maintain profound connections with

RS. Specifically, this position focuses on membership recruitment, integration, and retention.

1. Establish Connections

a. Build community and help foster meaningful connections within the congregation. Get to know

members, find out their interests and connect them with aspects of synagogue life that meet their

needs, interests and passions. Work closely with Connection Groups (based on age, stage of life,

and interests) leaders to help support their programs.

b. Work closely with Executive Director and membership task force chairs, and connection group

chairs) to extend our reach and connection to each segment of the RS community.

2. Help to oversee Membership Recruitment

a. Respond promptly and thoughtfully to membership inquiries. Conduct an introductory meeting

in‐person when appropriate or by phone or Zoom. Follow‐up with ED as needed. With Membership &

Philanthropy Assistant, ensure data is entered in the Salesforce database; connect them to Constant

Contact mailing list, services and programs, and community members.

b. Oversee all membership and related promotional materials for RS including website with the help

of Communications Manager and lay leaders. Gather all relevant Connection Group copy and event

details for publicity

c. Plan and execute programs and opportunities for prospective members to become acquainted with

RS. (Examples include the prospective member Shabbat, gatherings with clergy, outreach for

congregation‐wide and high profile activities.)

d. Communicate regularly with prospective members and tailor their contact to each

person’s interests and needs.

e. Ensure that all are warmly welcomed to RS through all forms of contact (website, phone, email,

inside and outside of RS.)

3. Oversee Membership Integration

a. Plan and execute programs and opportunities for new members to establish roots at RS, e.g.

Ambassador Program.

b. Ensure that they are connected appropriately to interests as identified in the membership

application.

c. Provide ways to “check‐in” with new members periodically.

d. Work with ED and Connection Group lay leaders to ensure that all programs and opportunities are

meeting the needs and interests of community.

4. Oversee Membership Retention

a. Reach out to members mid‐year (December) who have not yet participated financially.

b. With ED, manage annual membership renewal including financial review process.

c. Work with ED and lay leaders to ensure Connection Groups are thriving and leadership is strong.

d. Serve as a liaison to connection groups.

e. Provide congregational program development from conceptualization to detailed planning and

execution as well as planning and execution for congregation dinners (Sukkot, Hanukkah, prospective

member Shabbat)

f. Support Caring Community (multiple initiatives designed to provide congregants with support

during times of need) to strengthen efforts for all members to feel connected to RS. Examples of

Caring Community activities include Meal Coordination, support groups, Purim and Passover gift

bags.)

g. Oversee a resource who updates Constant Contact lists as people’s needs and interests change.

5. Additional responsibilities

Monitor and report membership trends; create reports and graphics for discussion and analysis with

leadership.

Skills/Experience/Education

▪ BA degree

▪ Knowledge of Jewish values and understanding of how to work in a Reform Jewish communal and a

mission‐driven institution; preference for experience working in the Jewish community.

▪ Strong social skills. Comfortable communicating in person, on the phone and through all forms of

technology with a diverse community. Ability to be tactful in difficult situations.

▪ Proactive capability to facilitate following up on projects as well as reaching out to the

community and interacting with the people in it.

▪ Warm and welcoming personality▪ Strong written and communication skills

▪ Leadership skills and a collaborative and collegial work style

▪ Understanding of how to work with volunteers

▪ Proven record in managing events

▪ Ability to multi‐task and triage

▪ Experience in identifying needs and developing solutions

▪ Knowledge of computers and technology including Microsoft Office and training provided by RS as

required; Salesforce experience preferred

Salary & Benefits

▪ Compensation in the range of $50K ‐ $65K, commensurate with experience

▪ 403(B) contribution at 6% of compensation after one year (employee match not required)

▪ Medical insurance and Health Savings Account, paid by employer

▪ Paid time off, based on tenure with the organization

To Apply

▪ Send a cover letter and resume to Jeffrey Katz, Executive Director at

jobs@rodephshalom.org.