Communications Manager: BalletX

BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, is recognized as a “place of choreographic innovation” (The New Yorker) for producing over 100 world premieres by more than 60 choreographers in its 15-year history, a record “few companies can match” (The New York Times). The company’s streaming platform, BalletX Beyond, launched in September 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has produced dance films by choreographers from around the world, reaching subscribers in 26 states and 7 countries and earning a reputation for “revolutionizing virtual performance” (Harper’s Bazaar). In addition to commissioning new works for stage and film, BalletX offers a number of education and community programs designed to bring its home city of Philadelphia and the nation closer to dance. Learn more about the company at www.BalletX.org.

The Communications Manager role will collaborate effectively with a multidisciplinary team to lead BalletX’s efforts in all communications-related activities and initiatives, including the design, development, and implementation of promotional materials, mailings, e-newsletters, content marketing, social media, advertising plans and placement, and metrics/results reporting.

Our ideal candidate will be passionate about dance and the arts. They will be strategically-minded with a strong background in visual design, an eye for trends, and a creative approach to branding and social media. They will be detail-oriented, organized, and proactive, pushing our small team to even greater heights, and they will be dedicated to investing time and energy into growing with an organization that cares deeply about both the arts and our community.

This position is full-time with salary range of $50,000-$60,000 (commensurate with experience) and accompanying benefits. BalletX is an equal opportunity employer.

Responsibilities (including but not limited to):

Work across a multifunctional team in the organization, its agencies and other consultants to drive a best-in-class marketing practice.

Oversee and maintain a master marketing calendar and communicate deadlines with the BalletX team.

Design: Work collaboratively with head graphic designer to develop and design physical and digital content and copy that supports organizational communication and advertising strategies. Create a brand guidelines document for the organization.

Social Media: Develop and lead the social media and digital marketing content strategy, and collaborate across team members to create content for, make connections on, and manage social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and others. Lead community management across all social media channels.

Advertising & Communications: Manage an advertising schedule and paid media budget. Lead the production of BalletX season brochures and various marketing pieces — from developing production schedule, editorial lineup, and soliciting copy and creative assets from staff, to designing and editing content and coordinating with print vendors.

Website: Maintain the BalletX website, including completing updates and edits. Manage the BalletX Beyond portal, including adding and editing content.

Reporting & Archiving: Set, track, analyze and report on overall audience engagement and growth KPIs (e.g. website traffic, email opens and CTRs, subscriptions, donations, sales conversion rates, and social media metrics, etc.). Develop and maintain marketing information systems, including files, calendars, mailing lists and print materials. Maintain a central archive of printed materials for organizational use. Maintain email lists in PatronManager and Emma.

Coordinate with photographers and videographers for general photography/ videography and special events.

Stay current on digital marketing trends and best practices.

Act as chief liaison to the Marketing Committee of the BalletX Board of Directors, including scheduling meetings and taking appropriate minutes.

Qualifications