Controller: The Food Trust

The Food Trust is a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that everyone has “access” to affordable, nutritious food and information to make healthy decisions. Headquartered in Philadelphia, The Food Trust works with neighborhoods, schools, grocers, farmers, and policymakers across the country to develop a comprehensive approach to improved food access that combines nutrition education and greater availability of affordable, healthy food. More information about The Food Trust is available at www.thefoodtrust.org.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Controller is responsible for the daily accounting operations of the agency, to include the production of monthly financial reports (including comparison to budget), maintenance of an adequate system of accounting records, and maintenance of a comprehensive set of controls and budgets designed to mitigate risk, enhance the accuracy of the agency’s reported financial results, and ensure that the financial statements comply with generally accepted accounting principles and financial reporting standards.

The Controller will regularly communicate with management about budget variations and ensure that all grant/funding budgets are accurately entered into the agency’s accounting software system. This position will significantly participate in the department’s audit preparation process. This position has access to sensitive The Food Trust financial information and is expected to handle such information with integrity and professionalism.

The Controller will supervise members of the Finance team and will report directly to the Vice President of Finance and participate in departmental activities as necessary.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

· Prepare monthly financial statements: ensure monthly close is completed by the tenth working day of each month, including analysis of actual results to budget; make recommendations for resolving budget variances as needed.

assist staff in the development and administration of their programs and budgets to ensure each project is meeting budget expectations. Manage grant budgets: coordinate new grant kick-off meetings, ensure compliance with the rules and regulations administered by the grantor, oversee special audits conducted by the grantor.

Ensure timely preparation of monthly bank reconciliations

Review and ensure the timely submission of payroll

Assist in the agency’s annual financial audit preparation

Manage relationship with broker for general and liability insurance

Direct the activities of the Accounting Associate and Senior Accountant

Work closely with Vice President of Finance on strategic projects

Serve as back-up for Vice President of Finance

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Understanding of The Food Trusts’ mission, goals, and objectives.

Ability to work independently with a high level of energy and contribute as part of a larger team.

Strong understanding of and ability to adhere to generally accepted accounting principles.

Ability to compile and review financial data, provide analysis, and make recommendations relating to trends, budget variations, and other related financial issues.

Proficiency with a variety of common software programs including Microsoft Office; ability to quickly learn accounting systems.

Ability to organize tasks in an efficient manner and follow-up and follow-through with strong attention to detail in a fast-paced environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate effectively with individuals and groups.

Strong interpersonal skills as demonstrated by courteous, cooperative, and professional interaction with diverse groups of co-workers, external business partners, vendors, funders, and financial institutions.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee will frequently stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or equipment; reach with hands and arms; balance; talk or hear. The employee will occasionally climb stairs; stoop; kneel; crouch or crawl; taste or smell. The employee will spend a majority of time sitting at a desk working at a computer workstation keyboarding and performing routine clerical duties. The employee must be able to lift and/or move up to 25-pounds as needed. The employee will operate related office equipment and use necessary tools. Specific vision abilities required by the job include frequent reading and close vision; distance vision; color vision; peripheral vision; depth perception; and the ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate. Although work is primarily indoors, you will be required to travel outside to The Food Trust locations/special events. Position may require occasional trips to attend conferences seminars, and meetings. May require working non-traditional hours based on operational needs.

EXPERIENCE, EDUCATION AND LICENSURE

Minimum Experience:

3-5 years of accounting experience of continuing responsibility working with non-profits, grants and other funding sources is required.

Minimum Education:

BA/BS degree from an accredited college or university in Accounting. CPA or MBA is preferred.

SALARY/PAY RATE: The Food Trust offers competitive pay, a comprehensive benefit program, and a supportive, mission-driven work environment where you can grow and learn both professionally and personally and be part of a great team.

EMPLOYMENT CATEGORY: Full-time, Exempt.

JOB OPEN DATE: Immediately

To apply: Email your résumé and cover letter to jobs@thefoodtrust.org. Please reference “Controller” in the subject line. Applications are due on Friday, July 23rd

The Food Trust adheres to the policy of providing equal employment opportunities to all job applicants and employees regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, veteran status, disability or sexual orientation.